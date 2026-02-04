We Went To FAKE France & Japan In Malaysia & It’s SURPRISINGLY Romantic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be honest, dating in 2026 is not cheap.

According to this one guy on the internet (which, at this point, is basically peer-reviewed research), the average cost of dating can hit RM40,000 a year. Yes. Forty. Thousand. Ringgit.

At this stage, your options are simple:

Stay single 😔

Get a new partner (kidding lah 😏), or

Get creative and make every ringgit count for your love life

And if your partner is the “日本行きたいんだけど 🍙🎎,” or “La France est littéralement mon rêve 🥐👩‍🍳,” type or person — don’t panic! You don’t need flight tickets, apply for annual leave, or download all those pesky travel apps to pull off a romantic getaway together.

(Credit: imgflip)

Because France and Japan can be found right here in Malaysia!

(Well, mini versions. But close enough lah).

(Credit: Colmar Tropicale Resort, Berjaya Hills/Facebook)

Tucked away along the Titiwangsa mountain range is Bukit Tinggi, a chill highland town in Bentong, Pahang. Perched at around 800 metres above sea level, this green escape enjoys cool temps of 22°C to 26°C, making it perfect for cuddle weather time with your significant other.

And getting there is super easy, too. All you need to do is drive up (or down if you’re coming from the north or east coast) the PLUS North-South Expressway and simply follow the signs up the hills.

(Credit: Napiez/Wikipedia)

There, you’ll be surrounded by scenic hills, lush forests, rolling plains, winding rivers, and sprawling farms and orchards — basically a great place for intimate outings, romantic strolls, or just soaking in the fresh air together.

It’s no wonder Bukit Tinggi is ideal for:

Romantic getaways

Anniversary trips

Soft-launching your relationship

Or even… saving your relationship 🫣

And here’s a fun nugget. Bukit Tinggi was once in the running to be Malaysia’s administrative capital before Putrajaya snagged the spot. Later, there were even talks of turning it into KL’s companion “twin city” to help ease overcrowding in Klang Valley. Wild right!?

(Credit: New Straits Times/Google Books)

Pro tip: Visit during off-peak periods — less traffic on PLUS highways, fewer crowds, more privacy, and way better dating vibes. We suggest going before the Chinese New Year rush or just before or after the Hari Raya season.

First Stop: Bonjour France at Colmar Tropicale

(Credit: Colmar Tropicale Resort, Berjaya Hills/Facebook)

Colmar Tropicale is a French-themed village hotel nestled within the lush greenery of Berjaya Hills Resort at Bukit Tinggi.

Inspired by Colmar—a real town in Alsace, France—which features colourful half-timbered houses, castles, cobblestone paths, and old-world European charm that’s influenced by both French and German architecture.

The Malaysian version beautifully recreates this fairy-tale vibe, which means you’re technically experiencing two European cultures at once. Middle Ages aesthetic included. So, it’s very cultured. Very atas. Very romantic.

(Credit: Colmar Tropicale Resort, Berjaya Hills/Facebook)

Fun fact: the idea for Colmar Tropicale came about after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visited the real one and thought, “Okay, maybe just this once, let’s look west instead of east.” True story (not really 😆).

Those quaint buildings that you see there are actually hotel rooms and other facilities, so you can stay overnight, fully immerse yourselves in the French countryside vibes, and:

Stroll around in the village square

Take cute photos by the fountains, bridges, and canals

Chill at cosy cafes and restaurants

Soak in the highland views, or

Explore nearby attractions via shuttle, including: Botanical gardens Horseback riding Rabbit Park petting zoo Golf



Basically, your entire day’s itinerary is all sorted for a fun and romantic date.

Next Stop: Kon’nichiwa Japan at Japanese Village

(Credit: Colmar Tropicale Resort, Berjaya Hills/Facebook)

Once you’re done living your French rom-com fantasy, take a short drive or hop onto a shuttle to switch straight into Zen mode.

The Japanese Village (which is technically part of Colmar Tropicale, but let’s not get into the details) is one of the earliest Japanese-inspired gardens built outside Japan.

The place was designed by renowned architect Kaio Ariizumi and constructed by skilled craftsmen brought in directly from the land of the rising sun. So in other words, the vibes are super legit.

(Credit: Colmar Tropicale Resort, Berjaya Hills/Facebook)

The moment you step in, everything slows down. The atmosphere becomes calm, peaceful, and almost meditative — like you’ve just wandered into a Studio Ghibli movie. And you can even rent kimonos there for that extra immersive experience.

Here, you can get your Nippon on and check out:

Zen-inspired gardens

Stone lanterns and shrines

Koi ponds

A scenic Japanese tea house

Japanese-style spas

And a giant golden Buddha hand holding a lotus symbolising luck and prosperity

It’s quiet, romantic, and perfect for couples who prefer those slow, meaningful moments together.

Final Stop: Durian Date at Karak

After all that European and East Asian adventure, there’s only one fitting way to end the trip — a pit stop at Rimba by DKing, Karak, because nothing says romance like Musang King, sticky fingers, and durian breath lingering in the car.

(Credit: Rimba by Dking/Facebook)

And if you think you’ve tasted durian before, think again! Here, you can dive into a durian buffet with all-time favourites like D24, Tekka, and Duri Hitam — not just as fresh fruit, but also in goreng, cendol, cakes, tempoyak and other delightful forms.

Bonus: Save While You Drive

Oh, and lastly. Here’s a little hack for all you road-tripping couples. Every km travelled on PLUS highways racks up PLUSMiles, which you can redeem for food, snacks, and coffee at PLUS’s R&R stops.

Just download the PLUS app on iOS or Android, hit the road, and let the perks roll in.

Travel, makan, dating — all while saving and enjoying perks = Total lovelife goals ✅, cuz sometimes, the best adventures are just a short drive away.

Watch the video below and start planning your very own romantic getaway to France and Japan… Malaysia-style!

