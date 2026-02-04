7 Reasons Why Chengdu Will Be Your Next Travel Obsession

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Po the panda goes back to his hometown to learn more about his origins and family history. The hometown that he goes back to is largely inspired by Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan, China.

(KSBW)

In Chengdu, these cute black-and-white bears are lovingly conserved at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, which is a must-visit spot in Chengdu. There’s no better place for you to get closest to these adorable animals.

But there is so much more to Chengdu — the local culture, Sichuan food, the gorgeous landscape, and beautiful architecture.

So, let’s explore some other things we can do in Chengdu, besides cuddling baby pandas!

1. Wuhou Shrine

(CGTN)

Dedicated to Zhuge Liang, the legendary strategist of the Three Kingdoms era, the Wuhou Shrine is an important piece of history, but also relevant today because locals still come to pay respects.

As you walk through the corridors, you’ll see scaling statues of Shu Han dynasty figures. The main hall is where Zhuge Liang and Emperor Liu Bei are honoured. The bonsai gardens and cypress trees outside contrast beautifully with the strong atmosphere inside the temple.

2. Jinli Ancient Street

(Easy China Tour)

You don’t have to wander very far — just outside the shrine is Jinli Ancient Street. As you walk along this red-lantern-lined street, you’ll hear the hum of the Sichuan music and the sizzle of grilled meats.

You’ll find everything here: Wooden exteriors dating back hundreds of years, street vendors selling candies and hand-painted masks, and quiet teahouses sheltering you from the bustle of the street.

3. Renmin Park

(Chengdu Tours)

This is where you really get to soak in the local life. You’ll find Chengdu locals just casually doing their thing here: chatting, practising Tai Chi, dancing to music.

There’s even a famous “matchmaking corner” where parents sit with handwritten signs detailing their children’s age, height, and income status. Who knows, your jodoh might be in Chengdu?

The highlight of Renmin Park, though, is that it houses some of Chengdu’s oldest teahouses. Heming Teahouse is one that you can visit here. Sit back, sip on some pu-er (they constantly refill), and enjoy people-watching.

4. OG Sichuan Hotpot Experience

(Chengdu Tours)

Calling all hotpot kakis!!

Chengdu is literally a UNESCO-recognised City of Gastronomy, and was the first Asian city to get this recognition. So you know the mala here is legit. 🤤🌶️

There are countless hole-in-the-wall hotspots (hehe, see what I did there) dotted around Chengdu, but along QinTai Road are Shizilou Hotpot and HuangCheng LaoMa that you can start with. For Halal hotpot, you can try Lai Yi Hui or Niu Bi Bi.

The bubbling pot of mouthwatering mala with that gorgeous layer of chilli oil and floating Sichuan peppercorns is just waiting for you to dip your choice of meat slices in.

5. Munch on local delicacies at Chengdu’s night markets

(byFood)

If you reeallyyy wanna taste a place, you don’t go to the 5-star eateries, you go to the pasar malam.

Mala crayfish, dan dan noodles, tanghulu, crispy stuffed flatbreads, sticky rice cakes with crushed peanuts… the best of Chengdu, hot, fresh, and authentic.

Famous night markets include the ones at Jianshe Road and Wenshufang. For Halal street food, there’s one just opposite the West Gate of the Tian Fu Square Station.

You can also check if the street food is Halal or not by looking for the Chinese words: ‘Qingzhen’ (清真), usually displayed on signs.

It’s highly likely that you will find some mysterious-looking snack, if you’re bold enough to try. I’ve read of people finding grilled rabbit heads… but you don’t have to eat that. 🥴

Via Chengdu… 🏔️

6. Qingcheng Mountain

(Chinaculture.org)

You can see this mountain in Kung Fu Panda 2. The mount’s Pavilion of Nature also makes an appearance at the end of the movie.

Or you can go see it for yourself, which is 1000% better.

You can either hike up, which takes about 3-4 hours, or take the cable car which takes you part of the way. The Shangqing Palace and Tianshi Cave are must-sees. It’s a perfect retreat for fresh mountain air and scenic views.

It takes about 1.5 hours to get here from Chengdu via the high-speed train to Qingchengshan Station, and a short bus or taxi ride. The journey is worth it.

7. Jiuzhaigou Valley

(China Odyssey Tours)

Easily one of Sichuan’s most scenic spots is the Jiuzhaigou Valley, or “Valley of Nine Villages”. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and honestly one of the most beautiful places you can visit not just in Chengdu, but the world.

The waters are crystal clear. There are so many gorgeous lakes and waterfalls for you to feast your eyes on. Don’t be intimidated by the fact that the entire valley spans about 94 km, there are buses available for you to shuttle from one place to another and there are nearby hotels for you to put up a night.

You can also take the high-speed train to Jiuzhaigou from Chengdu. It takes about 2 hours by train and another 2 hours by bus or taxi to the Jiuzhaigou Valley entrance. Needless to say, the journey is worth it.

More than just pandas

Chengdu Anshun Bridge. (Asian Inspirations)

Yes, go to Chengdu for the pandas. But stay for so much more.

So, why not add Chengdu to your travel list for 2026?

It’s easy, especially since Malaysia Airlines flies to Chengdu, up to 7 times a week.

Travel to Chengdu in comfort with Malaysia Airlines!

(Malaysia Airlines)

Enjoy their premium in-flight experiences, such as MHstudio for non-stop entertainment throughout your journey and Best of Asia, Malaysia Airlines’ specially prepared meals during your flight.

(Malaysia Airlines)

Also enjoy complimentary 20kg checked baggage allowance so you don’t have to stress when packing.

Book direct via the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app to enjoy:

Booking customisation

Special rates on add-on services

Child fares

Exclusive savings

Complimentary rebooking

Additional 5% off fares for Enrich members

Don’t sleep on it. It’s time for Chengdu! 🐼🍲

(China Travel)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.