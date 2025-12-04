Festive Mode On! 12+ Shopping Malls That Nailed Christmas Decor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Malaysia’s favourite hangout spots, the shopping malls, are all decked out and ready to welcome the Christmas festive season.

The running theme this year ranges from golden hues to magical wonderland escapes, creating an immersive experience for everyone.

Check out some of the incredible decorations in these malls. The design and decorating team knocked it out of the park!

1. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The Penguin Chorus.

Pavillion Kuala Lumpur’s Christmas theme this year is the Christmas Chorus. The Centre Court is transformed into a Christmas Musical Carousel, where the season’s most enchanting story unfolds beneath the glow of the Christmas Star. The magical setting brings four whimsical Christmas tales to life through enchanting musical performances.

Guests will find Santa in Style arriving in a majestic vintage luxury ride piled high with sparkling gifts, The Woodland Chorus performing around a glinting white piano with creatures adorned in red ribbons and musicians dressed in golden coats, The Penguin Chorus waddling onto a golden stage in bow ties and top hats beneath towering Christmas trees, and The Polar Bear Chorus taking center stage in glittering coats, filling the air with warm harmonies.

The Polar Bear Chorus

Additionally, CHANEL presents The Enchanted Symbols through the Winter Constellation installation. The dazzling showcase is inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s belief in luck and the magic of the stars.

The Christmas installations will run until 4 January 2026.

2. Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Peanuts Christmas Wonders Together, Here.

Peanuts merchandise.

Fans of Snoopy will love Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s “Peanuts Christmas Wonders Together, Here” installation. The heartwarming showcase features the beloved Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucy from the iconic comic and cartoon written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz.

Shoppers who spend RM50 or more mall-wide can redeem an Exclusive Meet & Greet Pass to meet Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucy on 13, 14, 19, 21, 24, and 25 December 2025 at 12pm, 3pm, and 6pm.

3. Bangsar Shopping Centre

Images: BSC/IG

Bangsar Shopping Centre takes a very cosy and classic route with its Christmas decor this year. Think of green wreaths, garlands, and Christmas tree with red baubles, ribbons, and flowers adorning the space. Despite not having the snowy season, the theme welcomes guests with warmth, cosiness, and joy.

4. Intermark Mall

An Endearing Christmas by Rilakkuma Dolce Christmas.

Rilakkuma Dolce Christmas Market.

Intermark Mall, in its first collaboration with San-X Japan, brings An Endearing Christmas by Rilakkuma Dolce Christmas to ring in the festive season with guests. The festive wonderland features charming Rilakkuma installations. Remember to check out the Greeting Card station, the giant Tic-Tac-Toe wall, colouring station, and the Rilakkuma Dolce Christmas Market, where guests can shop for Rilakkuma and other San-X merchandise and collectables.

5. The Exchange TRX

The Exchange TRX’s Twirl Into Wonderland.

The Exchange TRX’s Twirl Into Wonderland has transformed its Central Exchange into a festive experience featuring a carousel at the centre, various Christmassy photogenic spots and curated seasonal pop-ups with holiday offerings from YSL, Armani, Lancome, Shu Uemura, Molton Brown, and SEIBU.

Priced at RM10 per ride, all proceeds from the carousel will support World Vision Malaysia.

Festive carousel.

Over at TRX City Park, Avatar: Journey Through Pandora lends a touch of cinematic magic from 6 to 28 December 2025. The installation is inspired by Pandora’s bioluminescent landscapes so expect to see glowing flora, sculptural canopies, and radiant sky pavilions.

Don’t forget to check out TRX’s signature 60-foot Christmas tree at the Raintree Plaza too!

6. Mid Valley Megamall

Santa’s Academy.

Nutcracker tree.

Mid Valley Megamall has set up Santa’s Academy at the Centre Court. The Academy is split into several areas: The Jolly Art Corner, the Elf Workshop, The Reindeer Sleigh Stop, The Reindeer Flight Zone, The Bear Jolly Station, Meet Santa Station, and The Merry Munchies Corner. Guests can also get their gifts wrapped at the Joyful Wrap giftwrapping station. If you collect stamps from each area, you stand a chance to win rewards too!

7. Sunway Malls

Sunway Pyramid.

Sunway Velocity Mall.

Sunway malls unveils its nationwide campaign ‘’Cozy Cozy Christmas,’’ inspired by the “kidult’’ trend celebrating playful nostalgia and the comfort of cute, comforting collectibles.

Expect fluffy-looking and cushiony Christmas trees, candy canes, and more. Sunway Mall’s tender and warm theme this year encourages everyone to slow down, reconnect, and rediscover the comforting magic of Christmas.

Guests will find these adorable installations across Sunway Mall properties such as Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, and Sunway 163 Mall.

8. Suria KLCC

Suria KLCC’s A Majestic Christmas.

Watch the lights sparkle at the Centre Court.

Suria KLCC has curated an experiential shopping experience with its ‘’A Majestic Christmas’’ campaign. From now until 4 January 2026, the Centre Court is transformed into a festive wonderland featuring a multi-tiered Christmas tree, the Interactive Music Box, and an elegantly scented Mirror Room by Lancome.

Guests get to choose their favourite classic holiday tunes from six song selections at the Interactive Music Box and watch the lights sparkle in sync. There’s also a Festive Photobooth nearby to immortalise your Christmas experience at the mall.

Suria KLCC outdoor ice skating rink.

Don’t forget to check out the mall’s first outdoor skating rink in Malaysia at the Esplanade KLCC. Recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records, the exclusive Festive Skating Experience surrounds the iconic 80-foot Christmas tree, offering guests a memorable moment this festive month. The rink is open daily until 25 December 2025.

9. Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur

A Luminous Christmas campaign

Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur welcomes guests with its ‘’A Luminous Christmas’’ campaign. Every corner of the mall is transformed into a radiant showcase of festive beauty, offering guests a refined and memorable journey throughout December.

From now until 1 January 2026, the mall is decked out in glowing crystal orbs above the entrance walkway, a garden of twinkling lights, sparkling ornaments, and graceful reindeer. On the Ground Floor, cascading gold and red garlands frame the architecture, leading into the B1 Atrium where a beautifully styled dining table sits beneath glistening crystal chandeliers, while surrounded by reindeer decor and festive stalls.

Visitors also get to fulfill the wishes of 93 children from Yayasan Sunbeams Home. Their wishes are displayed on a dedicated board beside the Concierge and the gifts will be delivered to the home by 25 December 2025. Interested individuals may donate essential grocery items and other necessities requested by the home as well.

10. Hextar World at Empire City

Watch for the vintage green tram.

The newest spot in the city, Hextar World launched A Classic Christmas Campaign, offering festive markets, workshops, exhibitions, performances, and mall-wide promotions until 4 January 2026.

The mall space is decked out with vibrant garlands, cascading red drapes, and giant sparkling ornaments overhead. Remember to look out for the vintage green tram wrapped in Christmas ribbons. The overhead walkways are also brightened by colourful umbrella installations and floating decorations, giving the mall an enchanting Christmas wonderland vibe.

11. 1 Utama

Crystal Wonderland at 1 Utama.

Golden carriage with pegasus

1 Utama transforms into an icy Crystal Wonderland that almost rivals Elsa’s ice palace. Wander beneath sparkling crystal canopies leading up to a golden carriage pulled by a pegasus, explore the radiant icy sculptures, and take lots of memorable pictures.

12. The Curve

Sweetmas Wonderland. Images: TRP

The Curve’s Centre Court turns into a Candyland extravaganza with its Sweetmas Wonderland set up until 28 December 2025. The mall embraces all sweet things related to Christmas with a gingerbread house taking center stage, and candy canes and lollipops on Christmas trees. There’s a Toy World carousel for the kids to ride too. On weekends and public holidays, the Western Courtyard will experience snowfall twice a day.

