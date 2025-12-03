Help Build Children’s Palliative Care Centre Through Mangosteen’s “Gifts That Give Back” & NJWA Live Fundraiser

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the spirit of purposeful gift-giving this holiday season, Mangosteen, a local brand dedicated to empowering women and children with 100% of its profits, proudly launched its annual ‘Gifts That Give Back’ campaign.

The campaign lets everyone purchase Mangosteen’s signature collection of curated festive gift sets and each sale of the gift set goes to a charity.

This year, proceeds of the gift set sale and fundraiser ticket will be donated to MyStarfish. MyStarfish is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing holistic palliative care for children with serious and life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The campaign is also anchored with a live concert “Rhythms & Heartstrings: NJWA Live Fundraiser” to support the urgent mission of MyStarfish in funding the construction of its new paediatric palliative care centre in Petaling Jaya.

What’s inside the Gifts That Give Back boxes?

Mangosteen’s collection of festive gift sets features their newly reformulated body and hair care favourites, and aromatic home fragrance products.

Each season special gift box also comes with Halal-certified cookies by bake x dignity, a social enterprise under the Dignity for Children Foundation.

Through these treats, Mangosteen helps create job opportunities for the refugee community, empower more than 20 youths each year with entrepreneurial skills, and uphold the Foundation’s mission to break the cycle of poverty by offering dignity through employment.

Hope gift set

Joy Harmony

Starlight Haven

Grace gift set.

Types of gift sets available

There are three types of gift sets available: the Season Special Gift Sets, the Budget-Friendly Gift Sets (without cookies), and Classical Seasonal Gift Sets (without cookies).

Under the Season Special Gift Sets, there are three types: Hope (RM180), Harmony (RM180), and Joy (RM150).

As for the budget-friendly options, there are Starlight (RM130) and Serenity (RM75), while the classical options include Haven (RM280) and Grace (RM160).

More about the Rhythms & Heartstrings: NJWA Live Fundraiser

Mangosteen believes there’s no better way to celebrate the season, stir hearts, and deliver a message straight to the audience’s soul than through the transcendent power of music. This was how the exclusive live event: Rhythms & Heartstrings: NJWA Live Fundraiser came to be.

Rhythms & Heartstrings: NJWA Live Fundraiser is set to take place on Saturday, 13 December 2025 at Pavilion Damansara Heights from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The event features an intimate performance by the incredible NJWA and her band. As an independent and successful local female artist, NJWA is a beacon of empowerment in Malaysia’s music scene, inspiring countless women and perfectly reinforcing Mangosteen’s mission. Her soulful powerhouse talent aligns with the emotional connection needed to highlight MyStarfish’s work.

A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to the MyStarfish new centre fund. Tickets cost RM150 per pax or a group of 4 pax at RM480 (RM120 each).

Tickets can be purchased from CloudJoi here.

Doors open at 7pm, where there will be pre-show activities and opportunities to connect with Mangosteen and MyStarfish teams. Guests get to learn more about their inspiring mission and purchase Mangosteen’s Christmas gifts as well.

