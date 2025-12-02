December Kickoff: Here’s Where You Should Be This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The first weekend of December starts off easy and fun, with laughter and music lighting up the nights. Kick off your morning with a solid workout, then wind down with a comedy show or belt out your favourite hits at a concert.

If this sounds like a good weekend plan to you, check out the picks for the week below.

Move with Maxis | 6-7 Dec | KLCC Esplanade & Park | 6.30am, 4pm | Free public event

Move with Maxis continues this weekend. The morning people can join the first session which starts at 6.30am to beat the heat while the night owls can join the second sessions which starts at 4pm.

Each session starts with a group warmup before going into group workouts and more. Move with Maxis is great for those who are looking to kickstart their fitness journey but not quite sure how and where to go.

Interested to join? Remember to register your session here.

If you miss this week’s session, the final session takes place on 13 and 14 December 2025.

For more information, please visit the Maxis Run official website here.

Pesta Right-yat! | 5-6 Dec | GMBB | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Pesta Right-yat! is a two-day festival of justice, equality, and creative resistance held in conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and International Human Rights Day. The itinerary includes a report launch, cultural performances, screening of short films, presentations, and panel discussions.

Russell Curtis: So Long 2025 | 5-6 Dec | KL Comedy Club TTDI | 9pm | Ticketed event

Russell Curtis recaps his year in his show So Long 2025, You’ve Been The ‘’Perfect Mess.’’ Expect riffs and roasts, soulful tunes, and stories that hit close to home as he shares his experience with the year that refused to behave. Get tickets from Peatix here.

Genta Hikayat | 5-7 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Genta Hikayat aims to showcase all things local at the market this weekend. For three days, Genta Hikayat celebrates our art and heritage. Expect traditional Malay and Nusantara cuisine, old school snacks and drinks, batik and songket artisans, handmade crafts, vintage fashion, and more.

Vintage & Thrift 3.0 | 6 Dec | Olivia Cafe | 11am-6pm | Free public event

At Vintage & Thrift 3.0, shoppers get to browse stylish men’s and women’s clothing, unique home decor and art pieces, kids toys, and more under one roof.

Comedy Mixtape | 6 Dec | Kedai KL | 9pm | Ticketed event

Comedy Mixtape Vol 34 takes places this Saturday night with a lineup of well-known comedians and newcomers. They’ll be testing their fresh materials and you, the audience, get to pick who will win the Audience Choice Awards. Ticket is RM30 per person but if you get a disocunt if you come in a group. To get tickets, head over to CloudJoi or Peatix or WhatsApp +6011 2720 6467

Upcycling Workshop | 7 Dec | Kedai Fizikal Anaabu | 4.30pm-7pm | Free for first 100 people

Markas is hosting an upcycling workshop with BUNGKUS where you can turn leftover fabrics into a card holder. No registration needed so you just need to turn up.

Only Sad Sad Club 2025 | 7 Dec | BEKL Cheras | Ticketed event

Only Sad Sad Club 2025 returns with 20 emotional English covers and performances by two local bands. Get ready to unleash your emo energy at this unforgettable night. Tickets are available at Atas Angin’s official website here.

Just Jokes: Secret Headliners Night | 7 Dec | The Weekend Workshop Sekeping Jugra | 8pm onwards | Ticketed event

An international touring comedian will be stopping by to bring you non-stop laughs this Sunday night. Take the chance and get yourself tickets from CloudJoi here.

