Demystifying The Myths Surrounding HIV/AIDS This World AIDS Day

Despite the numerous awareness campaigns and advances in medicine, there’s still stigma against people living with HIV (PLHIV).

In a 2023 online survey among 2,075 respondents aged 15 to 49 years, results show that less than 40% of respondents would refrain from buying vegetables from a seller with HIV. Only 30% believed that children living with HIV should not attend school with other children.

Sadly, some medical professionals hold the same stigma as well. The Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) said there’s still discrimination against people living with HIV (PLHIV) in both public and private hospitals.

The cases of discrimination often go unreported as well due to fear of stigma and the lack of awareness about patient rights, which leads to a reluctance of filing formal complaints.

As of 2024, the Ministry of Health said that a total of 3,185 new HIV cases were reported in Malaysia, with men accounting for 90% of infections.

With the prevailing stigma, it is difficult for the nation to combat HIV/AIDS in the community. It will also be tough for those living with HIV to gain proper treatment.

This World AIDS Day, we dive into the myths of HIV/AIDS and demystify it once and for all.

Common myths or misconceptions about HIV/AIDS

Myth 1: HIV/AIDS are the same thing

HIV and AIDS are commonly used interchangeably but they don’t mean the same thing.

HIV, short for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is the virus that attacks the body’s immune system. The virus targets the white blood cells called CD4+.

When a HIV positive person is untreated, they are vulnerable to other infections and diseases. This can lead to an advanced stage of HIV called AIDS or Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

As such, someone with HIV doesn’t necessarily have AIDS, but someone with AIDS is definitely HIV positive.

Myth 2: HIV can spread by touch

Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can get HIV. HIV can be spread via having unprotected sex with someone who has HIV.

HIV can be transmitted if you’re exposed to contaminated blood.

HIV can also be transmitted from a mother to her baby during pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding. However, this can be prevented if the mother is on HIV treatment.

Sometimes, some people may be born with HIV because their mother didn’t receive or seek proper treatment while pregnant.

And yes, sometimes some women may have gotten HIV from their husbands or vice versa.

Another way HIV can spread is through sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment with someone who is HIV positive.

That said, HIV cannot be spread by touch or sharing household items, utensils, or food. Hugging someone with HIV presents no infection risks either.

The most important thing is not to judge how someone gets infected with the virus, but to help them get the necessary treatment if possible.

Myth 3: There’s no treatment for HIV

There’s no cure for HIV at the moment but there are treatments to help suppress the virus from replicating further and damaging the body. Think of it like taking the right medication to manage diabetes or hypertension.

Thanks to the advances of modern medicine, there are antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) like Tenofovir (TDF), Lamivudine (3TC), Emtricitabine (FTC), Efavirenz (EFV), Dolutegravir (newer treatment), and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug Apretude (cabotegravir) for high-risk groups.

Depending on advice from doctors, these drugs can be combined in different ways to treat HIV.

Myth 4: HIV is a death sentence

While HIV used to indicate a shortened lifespan decades ago, this is no longer true with the availability of HIV treatments.

Myth 5: People living with HIV can’t get married

It’s understandable if people with HIV are worried of spreading HIV to their partner and children, especially if they plan on starting a family.

People living with HIV can get married and have children, as long as they receive proper medical care. Proper care helps reduce the likelihood of the virus being passed on to the baby.

Myth 6: HIV symptoms are obvious

The fact is, you can have HIV and not be aware of it because HIV symptoms can be slow to appear or not appear at all.

There are three stages to an HIV infection:

First stage: The first stage usually show initial symptoms like fever and fatigue that may resemble the flu. Some people may experience mild symptoms or not show any symptoms.

Second stage: The second stage often lacks symptoms and can last for years.

Third stage: The third stage is AIDS. The symptoms that people think are linked to HIV are usually symptoms from having an AIDS-compromised immune system.

This is why it’s important to get tested for HIV, especially if you have unprotected sex with any number of partners.

It’s never too late to test for HIV. HIV tests are commonly done by taking a blood sample, oral swab, or nucleic acid tests (NATs). There are also self-test kits using finger-prick blood sample or oral swab.

Where to get HIV help, support, and treatment?

Malaysian AIDS Council

The Malaysian AIDS Council is a good source to seek help and support if you have HIV. They work with government agencies, the private sector, and international organisations to ensure a committed and effective response to HIV/AIDS issues in Malaysia.

The council offers counselling services, HIV testing, and clinics in various locations across Malaysia.

PT Foundation

PT Foundation is a community-based, voluntary non-profit organisation providing HIV/AIDS education, prevention, care, and support programmes. They also provide sexual health and empowerment programmes for vulnerable communities. Aside from offering support and care, they provide testing and treatment too.

Kuala Lumpur AIDS Support Services Society (KLASS)

KLASS is a non-profit organisation founded by allies such as medical professionals, volunteers, private sectors, affected communities, and people living with HIV. Their main objective is to provide complete sexual health services in a community health care centre, including HIV testing and treatment, and support.

PULSE Clinic

PULSE Clinic provides discreet and confidential testing, treatment, and prevention services in locations in Kuala Lumpur, Damansara, and Penang.

The Red Clinic

The Red Clinic in Jaya One and Old Klang Road offers thorough HIV testing and care in a confidential environment. The clinic is also involved in HIV-related research and its proprietor, Dr Andrew Yap, is currently a committee member of the Malaysian Society of HIV Medicine (MASHM).

HE Medical Clinic

HE Medical Clinic in Kuala Lumpur is a HIV testing clinic that offers private and confidential anonymous HIV screening. Anonymous testing means nothing ties your results to you. A unique identifier will be given to allow you to get your test results which will be done using a rapid test.

Universal Clinic

Universal Clinic is a one-stop HIV testing clinic. The clinic provides a range of specialised HIV testing and treatment in Malaysia done in confidentiality.

