[Watch] Hello, Is It Play You’re Looking For?When Darth Vader Sings Lionel Richie

Imagine Darth Vader, Spider-Man, and Hotdogman walk into a recording studio; they’re not there to fight crime or conquer galaxies—they’re covering 80s icon Lionel Richie’s “Hello.”

Welcome to LEGO’s 2025 holiday campaign, where the Dark Lord of the Sith is asking your family one question: “Is it play you’re looking for?”

If your family’s idea of “quality time” involves everyone staring at their own screens in the same room, LEGO has a message for you: put down the phone and build something together.

The Danish brick empire is launching its global holiday campaign with a straightforward mission—get families to actually talk to each other again.

Ágnes Molnár, Marketing Director for Singapore, Malaysia & APAC Travel Retail at The LEGO Group, said the modern holiday can often feel scattered and busy, leaving people disconnected.

We’re inviting everyone, children and adults alike, to put down the phones, grab some LEGO bricks, and rebuild their world of connection.

When Minifigures Cover Lionel Richie

The centrepiece of this anti-digital crusade?

A new short film featuring a 12-year-old kid named Eddie who’s forgotten what fun looks like and would rather hide in his room than hang with the family.

His younger sister isn’t having it—she unleashes an army of LEGO minifigures and a mischievous character called Cataclaws to drag him back to reality.

Their weapon of choice? A full choir remake of Lionel Richie’s 1984 power ballad “Hello,” rewritten as “Is it play you’re looking for?”

The LEGO Holiday Choir features hundreds of minifigures from across the LEGO universe—Darth Vader, Spider-Man, Hulk, Glinda, Elphaba, even Hotdogman—all belting out lines like “In my dreams you stepped on me a thousand times!”

It’s ridiculous. It’s catchy. It works.

KL Gets a Tower Takeover

LEGO isn’t stopping at YouTube – they’re taking over two major Kuala Lumpur towers with massive festive video animations featuring Cataclaws and the minifigure gang spreading holiday cheer across the city skyline.

Catch the spectacle at:

Menara TSLAW : Thursday, 4 December, 7 pm–midnight

: Thursday, 4 December, 7 pm–midnight Menara Sentral RAC: Friday, 5 December, 7 pm–midnight

From 4 to 28 December, LEGO is transforming 1 Utama Shopping Centre into “LEGO Twinkle Town: Home of Santa’s Magic”—a full-blown immersive experience designed to get families building together.

The setup includes a glowing LEGO Santa’s Christmas Factory, a Post Office where tiny helpers pack LEGO gifts, and multiple activity stations where you can:

Sleigh It : Build custom boosters for Santa’s sleigh, then test-drive it on a screen using a steering wheel

: Build custom boosters for Santa’s sleigh, then test-drive it on a screen using a steering wheel Gingerbread House Station : Add your own brick designs to a giant communal LEGO gingerbread house

: Add your own brick designs to a giant communal LEGO gingerbread house #BuildToGive: Construct a LEGO heart, post it on social media with the hashtag, and drop it in the collection box—LEGO will donate a gift to a child in need

Complete the activities, get your event leaflet stamped, and score a free LEGO Ornament Present plus a RM10 voucher.

Weekend Specials include:

The Twinkle Town Magical Show : The factory comes alive with dancing lights, bubbles, music, and a choir performance

: The factory comes alive with dancing lights, bubbles, music, and a choir performance Tallest Tree Competition : Build the tallest tree you can in 30 seconds and win LEGO prizes

: Build the tallest tree you can in 30 seconds and win LEGO prizes LEGO Santa Mascot Meet & Greet: Because nothing says holiday magic like a life-sized plastic Santa

There’s also a Hashtag Printing Booth where you can print custom photo frames after uploading pics with #LEGOMY, #RebuildTheWorld, and #IsItPlayYoureLookingFor.

Ready to Build? Here’s What’s New (And On Sale)

LEGO has dropped new holiday sets, including the Holiday Express Train (10361), Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure (40820), and Family Christmas Tree (41843).

Better yet, selected sets are 20% off from now until 31 December 2025 at LEGO Certified Stores, the official stores on Lazada and Shopee, and major retailers nationwide.

LEGO Certified Stores are also running festive quizzes (win surprise gifts with a minimum purchase) and surprise LEGO Santa Mascot appearances throughout the season.

LEGO’s pitch is simple: the holidays are supposed to be about connection, not screen time.

Whether that means building a gingerbread house out of plastic bricks or watching Darth Vader sing Lionel Richie, the point is the same—put the phone down and actually spend time with the people you’re supposed to be celebrating with.

As Eddie’s sister proves in the campaign film, sometimes all it takes is one click of a LEGO brick to bring the magic back.

For more information on activities, promotions, and gift guides, visit LEGO Malaysia.

