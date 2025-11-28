Two Years Of Trust: GXBank Empowering Over 1 Million Malaysians To Achieve Financial Resilience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Celebrating its second anniversary, GX Bank Berhad (GXBank) reaffirms its foundational ethos: to make banking conveniently accessible, inclusive, and empowering so that every Malaysian can be financially resilient.

“We launched the bank with an ambition to revolutionise the banking industry, and today, we are paving the path demonstrating the tangible impact of our purpose-driven approach,” said Kaushik Chowdhury (KC), Chief Executive Officer, GXBank.

In the last one year, we have more than a million transaction customers, and facilitated more than 220 million transactions. The trust placed in us is humbling, and it validates our belief – the true value of technology in finance must translate into meaningful access and effectively serve the financially underserved. We are quietly but surely proving that our use of AI and data is about the essential utility that ensures the financially underserved are finally being served.”

GXBank and supporting partners.

GX 3.0 – Two Years of Empowering Over 1 Million Malaysians.

Fulfilling our Purpose – Real Impact to Malaysians

The bank’s rapid growth is a testament to the impact it is enabling for individuals and families:

Equitable Access: Customers are better managing their financial shortfalls in their daily spending. Since the launch of FlexiCredit, customers have done more than 120,000 drawdowns, with more than 60% using it for unexpected emergencies like medical bills or car repairs, while almost 50% are using it for daily expenses. Additionally, based on a customer survey, almost 50% are improving their money habits and credit score with timely payments on their FlexiCredit.

Financial Resilience: Customers have been empowered to save and manage their finances more effectively, collectively earning RM24 million in interest in 2025.

Breaking the Cycle: GXBank’s Impian GIGih programme has distributed bursaries to more than 1,700 underprivileged students and is sponsoring 18 young bright Malaysians in their tertiary education.

Innovation with Purpose: The Unseen Engine of Inclusion

Exceeding industry standards, GXBank’s technology and AI tools are a driving force for inclusion and enhancements in operational efficiency. This includes utilising technology to optimise back-end operations, addressing intricacies that often marginalise the financially underserved, while keeping customers information and money secure.

GXBank’s systems feature Adaptive Authentication, Predictive Fraud Prompts, and Active Selfie Checks for motion-based verification that scammers cannot fake. These smart tools provide Faster Onboarding, Faster Credit Approvals, and Faster Renewals, streamlining the customer experience while enhancing detection of compromised devices to protect against unauthorised losses.

Empowering MSMEs for National Growth

Recognising that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the lifeblood of the Malaysian economy, GXBank’s Business Banking and Jaguh Niaga programme are already seeing positive traction.

“In fact, since the launch of GX FlexiLoan in September, RM25 million have been disbursed to our MSMEs. Additionally, we are now seeing MSMEs successfully opening an account and applying for loans within 8 minutes, which was previously unheard of,” shared Hildah Hamzah, Deputy CEO / COO, GXBank.

1,000,000+ Impian Malaysia: Doubling Down on the National Commitment

To mark its second anniversary, GXBank’s 1,000,000+ Impian Malaysia campaign is a demonstration of their continued commitment to help Malaysians achieve their financial goals.

“This is a focused, actionable plan to tackle the most persistent barriers to financial empowerment, from helping families save for their children’s education to providing MSMEs with flexible financing and vital operational partnerships. This is about delivering real value where it is needed most,” Hildah added.

The campaign includes:

Bonus Pocket: Limited time offer of 4.00% p.a. interest (2.00% p.a. daily base interest + 2.00 p.a. bonus interest)

Limited time offer of 4.00% p.a. interest (2.00% p.a. daily base interest + 2.00 p.a. bonus interest) GX Biz Banking: 3.00% p.a. daily interest on business deposits, with a 0% interest on first month loan repayment

Present to celebrate this milestone with GXBank were organisations who have supported the build and running of the bank, and partners who are collaborating to offer better value to customers.

