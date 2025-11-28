Sam Edelman Unveils New Additions To Its Fall/Winter 2025 Collection At The Gardens Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sam Edelman, the renowned American designer celebrated for stylish and high-quality creations, has unveiled new additions from its latest Fall/Winter 2025 Collection.

The collection features key seasonal trends: animal prints that balance boldness and elegance, the romantic revival of burgundy tones, new neutral tones, and cosy textures giving the festive spark.

Sam Edelman at The Gardens Mall.

The new additions include:

The Bay Slide (Rich Chocolate)

Bay Slide sandal

The iconic Bay Slide sandals that have offered effortless style from the pool to weekend brunches now come in Rich Chocolate. The versatile silhouette and glossy finish makes it easy to dress up or pair with casual resort looks.

The Avira Flats (French Merlot/Rich Chocolate)

Avira flats

The Avira Mary Jane flats is popular for its all-day comfort and subtle sophistication, adding a feminine touch to any outfit. The current collection comes in French Merlot and Rich Chocolate colours, making it the perfect footwear for work as well as off-duty ensembles.

The Althea (Cow Print) and The Althea (Modern Ivory)

Althea (Cow Print) Althea (Modern Ivory)

The Althea collection is inspired by classic menswear and reimagined through a refined feminine lens.

The Althea (Cow Print) puts a spin on sporty style with its playful print and plush calf-hair texture. Meanwhile, the Althea (Modern Ivory) offers a cleaner, minimalist take with soft, neutral tones, echoing Sam Edelman’s signature understated elegance.

The Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is now available at Sam Edelman’s first Malaysian boutique at The Gardens Mall (Lot F-222).

