[Photos] This Is The Pirate Ship That Makes Grown Adults Say ‘I Need This’

In 2025, Captain Jack Sparrow finally sailed back into our lives.

And this time, he brought a ship that’ll make your jaw drop, and your wallet weep.

LEGO and Disney dredged up the long-dormant Pirates of the Caribbean theme from the ocean floor this year, launching the Icons series set 10365—officially titled “Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship.”

Note: not “The Black Pearl.” Just “Pirate Ship.”

Flip through the entire instruction manual, and you’ll barely find the words “Black Pearl” anywhere, except when mentioning the movie title in passing.

Designer Mike Psiaki dodged the question in interviews, calling it “an internal decision.”

But here’s the kicker: Disney has licensed other merchandise, like Loungefly bags, that proudly bear the “The Black Pearl” name. So who’s playing hardball here? Nobody knows.

But whatever they call it, when you set this beast on your shelf, it’s THE ship that Barbossa and Jack Sparrow fought over for five movies. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Unboxing Euphoria

Pop the lid, and you’ll find 22 numbered bags stacked neatly inside.

The fabric sails come separately in paper envelopes—11 in total, each unique —each with different weathering effects to add authenticity and a tattered look, enhancing the ship’s appearance.

These textile pieces aren’t cheap to produce, making them LEGO’s stealth luxury feature.

The instruction booklet is filled with movie stills, character bios, and commentary from the design team.

With 2,861 pieces spread across 22 numbered bags, this set offers a captivating building experience, making it a perfect display piece for fans of the series.

Sure, they refuse to write “Black Pearl” anywhere, but the effort is undeniable. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What’s It Like to Build?

If you’ve tackled 10335 The Endurance, you know the magic of these massive ship builds—detail overload, total immersion.

The Black Pearl delivers the same high, and it’s designed by Mike, a guy who never disappoints with clever angles and building techniques.

The build kicks off with a little rowboat and Jack Sparrow himself—an appetiser, really. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



The main course is the hull, which uses large moulded pieces as a foundation instead of building brick by brick from scratch.

The upside? Instant gratification—the ship takes shape fast, and the barrier to entry is lower.

Next comes the showstopper: 16 cannons with a firing mechanism.

Turn a knob at the stern, and the cannons pop out with a satisfying “whoosh,” recreating that iconic scene where the Black Pearl bombards Port Royal.

This isn’t just a display piece—it actually plays. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As you progress, the pace picks up with straightforward brick stacking.

The finale involves mounting three towering masts and rigging up 11 black sails.

The sails lock in securely and feel substantial, though they’re a bit too stiff—missing that windswept, billowing effect.

The ship features rows of cannons that can be deployed by turning dials and a unique separable hull base, enhancing both playability and the realism of the model. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The All-Star Minifigure Lineup

This set packs eight minifigures covering pretty much every central character from the first Pirates movie.

Captain Jack Sparrow: Brand new moulded hat-and-hair combo, darker skin tone, upgraded facial details, including his signature kohl-rimmed eyes. Compare him to the 2011 version, and it’s night and day—the new Jack actually looks like Johnny Depp. The realism is off the charts.

Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner: This power couple steals the show. Elizabeth’s gold gown is stunning—it catches the light with a subtle shimmer that makes the figure practically glow. Will’s face sculpt and expression nail young Orlando Bloom, with rich printing details throughout.

The Crew Trio: Cotton (mute pirate with parrot), Marty (short pirate), and Anamaria (Zoe Saldana’s badass female pirate)—all three are making their LEGO debut. Total fan service.

Hector Barbossa: The movie’s big bad, complete with a grey coat, a feathered hat, and sharp printing. The real gem? He comes with a cursed Aztec gold coin stamped with a LEGO skull design, and they even threw in a spare. His head has dual expressions: a normal face on one side, a cursed “zombie face” on the other. Creepy and cool.

The biggest letdown? No, Pintel and Ragetti, the bumbling henchmen duo.

The designer admitted they were considered but got cut due to minifigure limits, though he cryptically added, “You never know what the future holds with LEGO.”

The minifigures, particularly Jack Sparrow and Barbossa, have received high praise for their design and detailing, such as Jack’s dual-moulded legs. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Finished Build: Pure Presence

When you step back and look at the completed model, the sheer presence is something photos can’t capture.

If you still have the original 2011 set 4184 lying around, put them side by side—the new version is bigger, better proportioned, and radiates an authority the old one never had.

The stern’s lines and angles are exquisitely crafted, with seamless connections.

Some small touches are genius—like using car mudguard pieces to create curved window arches.

The stern section opens up to reveal the captain’s quarters: two chairs, a table, and even Barbossa’s apple from the movie.

Three masts soar skyward, sails stacked in layers, all draped in menacing black. From the side, it’s imposing as hell. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Deployable Cannons To Removable Keel: The Details That Matter

The 16 cannons are the new set’s killer feature.

The original Black Pearl got roasted for having too few guns; this version obliterates that complaint.

When all cannons are deployed, the firepower is visceral—an instant cure for any “insufficient dakka” anxiety.

There’s also a hidden gem: turn the ship’s wheel, and the rudder moves – this design pays homage to classic set 6286 Skull’s Eye Schooner, bringing a vintage mechanism into the modern era.

The ship’s three-mast setup with lanterns (left) and the captain’s quarters featuring the functional ship’s wheel that controls the rudder. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From the bow, the sand-green angel figurehead pops against the all-black hull—mysterious and striking.

The sails feature battle-damaged holes that look genuinely worn, like they survived real cannon fire.

The keel is removable—you can display the ship in “floating” mode or use the wooden stand for full dry-dock presentation.

Best part? The keel is entirely brick-built with no fixed connectors, making it super easy to swap configurations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Is It Worth RM1,499?

LEGO 10365 Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship absolutely earns the word “sublime.”

Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s not empty markup: all-star minifigure roster, massive parts count, commanding display presence, playable mechanisms—all of this stacks up to make it the undisputed king of LEGO pirate ships.

If you’re a diehard Pirates of the Caribbean fan or just love big ship models, this set won’t disappoint.

Like all licensed sets, part of what you’re paying goes to Disney for using the Pirates of the Caribbean brand, which is why it costs more than non-licensed LEGO sets.

It’s not just a pile of bricks—it’s a legendary pirate ship you can genuinely lose yourself in. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As Jack Sparrow would say: “This is not just a ship, savvy? It’s freedom.”

And for LEGO fans, this is the closest thing to the Black Pearl you can buy for RM1,499—that is, if you can actually get your hands on one.

The set is currently on back order with shipping expected by 2 January 2026, and unofficial resellers are already gouging prices to over RM2,200.

