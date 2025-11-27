Renaissance Hotels Malaysia’s “Layers of Discovery” Brings Guests On A Journey Of Culture & Curiosity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands, recently celebrated its signature Renaissance Day of Discovery (RDOD).

This year’s theme, Layers of Discovery, invites guests to peel back the layers of culture, craft, and community that define Malaysia – revealing the soul of each destination through experience designed to inspire curiosity and connection.

Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel celebrated Layers of Discovery by showcasing the city’s vibrancy through its culture and artistry.

Deluxe room at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Welcome tidbits featuring kuih-muih, local snacks, chocolates, and fruits during Renaissance Day of Discovery.

Guests get to mix their own Bandung Pandan Spritz mocktail in the room.

First-timers in the city can seek guidance from Guest Navigators at the hotel, Renaissance’s personalised concierge service. Guest Navigators serve as local experts, providing insights into the city’s attractions and activities. For this Day of Discovery, Imran Aqil, a Malaysian actor and TV host, joins the fun as the special Guest Navigator.

The first stop was at GMBB, an art mall supporting and celebrating local artists and creative businesses. Here, guests get to shop for unique art pieces, discover new and upcoming talents, check out various art exhibitions, and mingle with the larger art community here.

Additionally, GMBB hosts various art and creative workshops such as leather crafting, resin art, DIY furniture, lipstick making, and more.

There’s also a growing F&B community in the mall. During the tour, we got to enjoy drinks like coffee at Jiak Kopi and saw how brewing coffee is an art form of its own.

At Renaissance, we believe in creating moments of spontaneous discovery for our guests. This year, we invite everyone to see our neighborhood in a new light — through an immersive celebration of art, music, culture, and cuisine. Each curated moment reflects what locals thrive on and what brings our community together, inspiring guests to experience Kuala Lumpur in a fresh and meaningful way. Martin Ehlers, Multi-property General Manager, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Unique toy finds at Akari, GMBB. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Checking out toys inside Akari.

Various art exhibits showcasing works of local talents in GMBB.

Admiring works by illustrator Pink Cotton of Grim Dreams Studio, GMBB.

Checking out illustrations from the books at Hikayat Fandom, GMBB.

Check out Japanese denim, exotic plants, and interesting coffee blends at Bad Bad Store.

Watch artists at work.

Acap of Phrygian Acraft Artist at work. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Adorable stone art!

One-of-a-kind furniture pieces can be found at GMBB as well.

Enjoy tasty meals and drinks at Jiak Kopi, GMBB.

Founder of Jiak Kopi

Try delicious mocktails by award-winning mixologists

Renaissance Kuala Lumpur also introduces its daily Beverage Ritual featuring delicous mocktails (non-alcoholic drinks) crafted by the hotel’s award-winning mixologists. The special mocktails allows those who don’t drink alcohol to enjoy amazing sips with family and friends while on holiday or a break in the city.

Some mocktails to try include the official Visit Malaysia 2026 mocktail, the Bandung Pandan Spritz.

The Bandung Pandan Spritz boasts a fusion of local flavours comprised of rose bandung, coconut, and lychee with added fizz. The mocktail’s special mesh of flavours pairs well with kuih lapis.

R Bar at Renaissance KL Hotel.

Martin Ehlers, Multi-property General Manager of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Four Points Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, joining the RDOD fun.

Mixologist Muhammad Nadzemi Norihan Bandung Pandan Spritz

Taking part in the Sunset Ritual.

Sunset Ritual mocktail

Gemilang mocktail Puteri mocktail

The other must-try mocktails are the coffee-based ones: the Gemilang and the Puteri.

Gemilang has a sweet and floral aromas with ripe fruity note. It’s made using rose syrup, pineapple juice, carbonated butterfly pea tea, ristretto shot, and garnished with longan.

Meanwhile, the Puteri has a creamy coconutty taste with sweet pandan and espresso flavours. It’s made using DriPP Coconut and pandan syrup, coconut milk, espresso shot, and topped with coconut syrup whipped cream. It’s also garnished with toasted coconut flakes.

Between the two drinks, I recommend the Puteri for those who prefer a smoother taste with light sweetness. The Gemilang would suit those who truly love their dark coffees more.

Every evening around 5.30pm, a small booth at R Bar invites guests to join the Sunset Ritual where they get to try the range of mocktails for free.

The fun continues at Renaissance Johor Bahru

Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel invites guests to explore the vibrant spirit of Johor through its Surprise & Play theme. Surprise & Play is a curated series of community-driven experiences blending heritage, creativity, and local flavour.

The celebration starts with a lively mini nightmarket featuuring local crafts from The Eaves by Hashtist, wellness secrets from Silver Thai Spa, and hands-on creative workshops by Hey Decoupage! Johor Bahru.

Guests also get to unwind with signature cocktails, live music by overdose, and a captivating traditional dance performance by Tari Aliff Johor Bahru.

The experience continues with an immersive eco-heritage tour of Kampung Sungai Melayu, where guests explored ancient mangroves, observe age-old fishing practices, and connect with the harmony between nature and community spirit.

From Daytime Discoveries that immerse guests in local artistry to Evening Collectives that transform hotel spaces into vibrant hubs of culture and celebration, Renaissance Hotels in Malaysia invite guests to uncover deeper layers of the destinations they call home.

