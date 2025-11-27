November’s Grand Finale: What To Do, See & Explore This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s near the end of November in a blink of an eye! If you haven’t started on Christmas shopping yet, you still have lots of time.

This weekend, there are some interesting pop-up markets to look for gifts, a leather-crafting workshop, and fun sessions for those who love coffee and music. And, you get to keep fit with Move with Maxis too!

Here are some picks for the weekend ‘’lepak’’ sessions.

Move with Maxis | 29-30 Nov | KLCC Esplanade & Park | 6.30am, 4pm | Free public event

Kickstart your fitness journey by joining Move with Maxis at KLCC Park over the weekend. The session is broken in two time slots: 6.30am-9am and 4pm to 6.30pm. Each session starts with a group warmup before going into group workouts and more.

If you’re feeling shy, look for TRP members huffing and puffing along somewhere. We don’t bite but we yap a lot. Remember to register your session here to get extra goodies 🏃

If you miss this week’s session, the last session will take place from 13 to 14 December 2025.

For more information, please visit the Maxis Run official website here.

A Night of Whitney Houston | 28 Nov | Jaotim | 8pm | RM80

This Friday, kickstart the weekend on a soulful note at Jaotim with Kirthana and Kelvin Loh. They’re both back after their sold-out show last year with a night celebrating the iconic Whitney Houston. Tickets are priced at RM80 but it’s RM40 for students and musicians at the door with provided proof.

Motif dan Melodi | 28-30 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

This weekend, the market follows the theme of Motif dan Melodi, promising guests lively performances while they shop until they drop. There’ll be various local brands and delicious food and drinks stalls to check out as well as opportunities to participate in games and other fun activities.

Jomlah Pop-Up Market | 28-30 Nov | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

If you’re not a morning person, Jomlah Pop-Up Market is catered to the late risers. Starting at 12pm onwards, guests get to discover local brands, update their holiday wardrobe with special finds, enjoy tasty food and drinks, and slot in a tarot card reading as well.

Viva Batik 2025 | 28 Nov-8 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Image: Central Market official website

Viva Batik Malaysia 2025 is held in conjunction with the anniversary of National Batik Day. The aim is to provide a place where locals and tourists can get to know Malaysia Batik better. Expect to see ready-to-wear outfits, accessories, soft furnishing, crafts, and soft toys made from authentic Malaysia Batik.

Leather Craft 101 | 29 Nov | GMBB | 2pm-6pm | RM250/pax

Phrygian Acraft is holding its monthly leather crafting workshop. This month, participants will learn how to make their own zipper wallet. The workshop is beginner-friendly and all materials including tools are provided. Slots are limited so remember to register your spot by dropping Phrygian Acraft a DM or WhatsApp.

Aroma Kopi | 29-30 Nov | Dataran Muzium Negara | 9am-5pm | Free public event

Aroma Kopi: Ekspresi Seni dan Budaya is a coffee festival perfect for coffee lovers. There are various programmes in stoe such as coffee brewing competition, coffee making demonstrations, and more. An exhibition on coffees wil run until 31 December 2025.

Chuck’smas Factorie | Until 30 Nov | APW Bangsar | 10am-9pm | Free public event

Chuck’smas Factorie features over 20 amazing brands to craft joy and sprinkle magic to your Christmas story. Here, you can your Christmas shopping and gifting ideas done and dusted.

Monochrome Affair 2.0 | 30 Nov | Ocean Ground Coffee | 3pm | Free public event

Monochrome Affair 2.0 is an indie music-themed coffee rave at Ocean Ground Coffee in Bukit Jalil. It’s also DJs Lucidjun and Sadon’s birthdays so expect an exciting coffee rave and pre-party celebration.

Pokemon Happy Holidays | Until 4 Jan 2026 | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lalaport’s Main Atrium has transformed into a festive Pokemon wonderland to ring in the jolly celebration on a good and fun note. Pokemon fans get to purchase merchandise and redeem a limited-edition postcard. Guests also get to take part in trading card game session and stand to redeem exclusive prizes by completing the Stamp Rally, gift with purchases, and more. Don’t miss the Pikachu Parade, Holiday Special Performances, and the dazzlling Merry Light Show.

