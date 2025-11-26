Something’s Watching You At Sunway Square Mall — And It Wants You To Come For The Grand Opening

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve ever walked through a mall and suddenly felt like someone (or something) was quietly following you… well, get ready. Sunway Square Mall is about to open at the heart of Sunway City KL — and TRP got an exclusive early walkthrough of the brand-new space.

BUT, suspense aside, one thing’s clear: this place is going to be a major new hangout in Sunway City KL. Here’s what you can look forward to when the mall officially opens!

A New Town Square in Sunway City KL

(Sunway)

Designed to be more than just a place to shop, Sunway Square Mall is part of the visionary Sunway Square development — a massive 2.3 million sqft integrated space built to bring together arts, education, lifestyle, community and commerce under one connected ecosystem.

Here’s what makes it stand out:

✅ Four Levels of Community-Centred Retail & Lifestyle

(Sunway)

Sunway Square Mall blends lifestyle with leisure, creating a circular economy where you can shop, dine, play, learn, and even relax by the lake. It’s designed for the students, office-goers, residents, and the wider Sunway community.

It doesn’t stop there — the mall also connects directly to the pet-friendly Sunway South Quay Lake, making it a great weekend spot for strolls, café runs, and cute dog sightings.

✅ Integrated With Sunway University, Offices, & Arts

The larger Sunway Square development includes:

Sunway University’s School of Arts & School of Business

Sir Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre (Malaysia’s first theatre with Active Acoustic, opening in 2026!)

Two LEED Gold & GreenRE Platinum-certified office towers

A centralised smart command centre built around sustainability, safety, and efficiency

All within a 15-minute city environment, linked to BRT, link bridges, major highways and nearby landmarks including Sunway Medical Centre and Sunway Geo.

✅ A 24-Hour Haven for Night Owls

(Sunway)

Apart from a range of delicious eateries available throughout the day, Library by BookXcess is open 24 hours and comes with Kenny Hills Bakers — giving students and night owls a cosy space to study, read, or chill way past midnight.

Soft Opening on 11 Dec & Grand Launch on 12 Dec — With Massive Rewards!

🎁 Opening Giveaways (11–12 Dec)

Download the Sunway Super App, redeem the voucher, head to the Main Concourse — and claim rewards like:

Giant Squarrel paper bag

Plush keychain

Vouchers and more freebies!

🛍️ Spend & Redeem (11 Dec 2025 – 22 Feb 2026)

Spend RM150 (or RM100 with UOB) in 3 receipts to redeem:

1 Squarrel Blindbox

FREE Parking

1 automatic entry to the weekly lucky draw

Weekly prizes include an 11-inch iPad, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch 2, Xiaomi TV, and more! The campaign runs all the way to CNY.

Opening Week Promos (11–14 Dec)

Expect a frenzy of free treats across the mall, including:

FREE coffee (103 Coffee)

FREE bagels (Kanteen)

FREE sushi (Nippon Sushi)

FREE drinks (Beutea, Chagee, ChaPanda)

FREE yogurt (ILike Yogurt, Yogurt Planet)

… and MANY MORE!

PLUS: Free parking — no T&C, no minimum spend!

Festive Christmas Markets & NYE Countdown Party

Hoholand Bazaar (11–14 Dec)

(11–14 Dec) Sunset In The City Market (19 Dec – 4 Jan)

(19 Dec – 4 Jan) NYE Lakeside Countdown (31 Dec) with performances, bazaar, and fireworks

So… Have you figured out who’s watching you? 👀

See the reveal for yourself, then come experience Sunway Square Mall in person on 11 & 12 December!

@trpmsia The New Pet-friendly mall is coming 🎉 The Sunway Square Mall is opening on 11th December! 🐿️ 🧡 From lakeside chills to wall climbing thrills, Sunway Square Mall is opening with 4 days of exclusive giveaways, deals, luckydraw & FREE PARKING 🤩 Not to mention the chance at the Limited-Edition Squarrel Blind Box created by Malaysian Artist Ernest Ng of Don’t like that la bro ✨ Do join us on 12 December, 10AM as we celebrate the Grand Launch of the mall at the Level 1 Main Entrance! See you there! Squarrel! 🐿️🧡 ♬ original sound – TRPMsia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.