“I’m Old, So What?”: A Look On Menopause

What really happens to your body during perimenopause and menopause? What to look out for? And how can women find safe, gentle support through this natural stage of life?

What Happens During Perimenopause and Menopause

Menopause isn’t a single moment where you wake up and suddenly level up a hundred levels. It’s a transition, a quiet, steady one that happens when your body begins to slow its cycle after years of working on autopilot, and usually between ages 45 and 55.

Your hormones start to shift, and you might notice some subtle changes, like how you sleep, how easily you get tired, or how emotions feel a little closer to the surface. Some days you may feel perfectly fine, but others, you wonder why everything feels different. But not to worry, this is your body changing its rhythm, not breaking down.

Before all this happens, your body will prepare itself through perimenopause, the stage leading up to menopause. You won’t be losing anything, but you’ll learn to listen to yourself in a new way.

And no, this change won’t take away your strength or femininity, it just redefines it.

Symptoms of Perimenopause and Menopause

Every woman’s journey looks different. For some, it begins with nights that feel longer or sleeps that feel lighter. Others may feel waves of warmth, sudden mood shifts, or a sense that their body no longer moves or feel the same.

This can be confusing, especially when you’re so used to your body for decades, and suddenly, these changes appear without warning.

But what matters most is that your body is just trying to evolve. All these feelings and changes you feel are just your body adjusting, improving, and asking for a gentler care. When you learn to respond to this new experience patiently, this stage will become less of a discomfort but more of self-awareness.

It’s Time to Talk About Menopause Differently

For so long, menopause has been treated like a passing phrase, and women have to endure it quietly. Most people don’t even realise what menopause feels like other than just having “no more periods”. This makes women feel alone when they shouldn’t be.

It’s not just a phase where you “can’t get fertile anymore” or “have no more periods”, it’s more than that. If we can change how we talk about menopause, we can change how women experience it because at Pistil, we believe every phase of womanhood deserves open, honest conversation because menopause isn’t the end of beauty, it’s just a new season.

Why Awareness Matters in Malaysia

In Malaysia, and many other Asian countries, period talk is rare, and menopause is even rarer. Many women mistake the signs for “just getting older”, and as a result, women accept the feeling of discomfort and ignore their body.

This is why awareness matters. Imagine if women share stories of their own experience, when healthcare feels accessible and stigma-free, we would be able to understand and remind each other that we aren’t alone in this, and that there are other women out there who feel the same as you.

You’re Not Failing, Just Becoming Something New

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, and that’s perfectly okay. What matters most is finding what feels right for you. Whether it’s a balanced diet, a good rest, morning walks, yoga, these small activities can do wonders for your body and mind.

If you think that natural wellness products help you feel supported, choose that too.

Which is why Pistil is made to pick out the best essentials designed for women at every age. And when it comes to deeper guidance, especially for menopause, hormonal transitions, or ageing concerns, there are clinics, like New Age Clinic, that specialise in regenerative and longevity care, offering support for overall wellness, ageing, and hormonal transitions. Because caring for yourself isn’t indulgent, it’s a form of healing.

And this isn’t the end, this is a new chapter. Your body never stops growing, and it never will, even in your old age, it will continue to grow and adjust for you. So slow down, take a deep breath, and care for yourself more, and if you ever feel unsure, the management of these symptoms can be discussed with our doctors.

Written by Clarissa of the Pistil Team, and reviewed by Dr Jaspal Sachdev and Dr Sangeeth Kaur of New Age Clinic (Pistil’s Clinic Network)

