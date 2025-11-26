Alpine Brewing Meets Malaysian Taste: Edelweiss Goes Lemon-Honey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Edelweiss, the premium wheat beer that hails from the Austrian Alps, has just introduced a new limited-edition variant to Peninsular Malaysia: Lemon Honey, a blend that does exactly what it says on the can.

The 320ml format—compact enough for a casual evening, substantial enough to share—combines the brewery’s signature wheat beer smoothness with zesty lemon and subtle honey notes.

It’s a straightforward proposition: citrus brightness tempered by gentle sweetness, designed for those moments when you’re not looking to make a statement, just enjoy good company.

Edelweiss has always been about exploring new flavours inspired by nature, says Sean O’Donnell, Marketing Director at Heineken Malaysia, which distributes the brand locally.

With Lemon Honey, we’ve brought together zesty citrus and gentle honey sweetness to create a smooth, balanced taste that feels distinctly Edelweiss—and one that complements the flavours many Malaysians already enjoy.

A Trip to Thailand on Offer

The timing is deliberate—lemon and honey are familiar companions in Malaysian kitchens and cafés—think of the ubiquitous lemon-honey drinks that appear on kopitiam menus nationwide.

Edelweiss is simply translating that affinity into a wheat beer format, banking on local palates already attuned to the combination.

To mark the launch, Heineken Malaysia is running a promotion through the end of December.

Purchase any Edelweiss product between now and 31 December, and you’re in the running for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Club Med Phuket (valued at RM8,000) or Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits worth RM30.

Not a bad incentive for trying something new.

The limited-edition flavour is available at major supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across Peninsular Malaysia, as well as through Heineken Malaysia’s official Shopee and Lazada stores—a nod to Malaysians’ increasingly online preference for beverages.

The Edelweiss Portfolio

Edelweiss sits within Heineken Malaysia’s stable of international brands, which includes the flagship Heineken lager, Tiger Beer, and Guinness stout.

The wheat beer category remains relatively niche in Malaysia compared to lagers and stouts, but it’s carved out a loyal following among drinkers who appreciate its naturally cloudy appearance and softer, less bitter profile.

The Austrian brand has been gradually expanding its flavour range—this Lemon Honey variant joins existing options in what appears to be a strategy to appeal to drinkers looking for something less conventional than a straight lager.

For those curious about trying it, the window is limited.

As a peninsula-exclusive release with no specified end date beyond its “limited-edition” label, Edelweiss Lemon Honey might not be around forever.

Worth sampling while it lasts—preferably with good company and no car keys in sight.

Edelweiss products are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. The brand advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.

