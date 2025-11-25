When Life Gives You Lemons, Somersby Adds A Splash Of Beer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something undeniably appealing about a drink that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Enter Somersby Shandy—a fizzy, lemony mix of beer and lemonade that’s entirely unpretentious.

Launched exclusively in Malaysia and Singapore this month, Somersby Shandy is the latest offering from the brand best known for its fruit-flavoured ciders and marks its first foray into the shandy category.

At just 0.5% alcohol by volume and packaged in convenient 320ml cans, it’s the kind of drink that fits neatly into those in-between moments—after work, during weekend gatherings, or when you simply want something cold and uncomplicated.

The drink is conveniently available in 320ml cans, perfect for enjoying on the go or at gatherings. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Keeping It Simple

“Somersby has always been driven by giving our consumers fun, quality options that fit seamlessly into their lives,” says Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

Great drinks don’t need to be complicated; they just need to taste good and bring people joy.

It’s a philosophy that’s served the brand well.

From its signature fruit ciders to the alcohol-free Somersby 0.0, the company has built its reputation on straightforward refreshment—what they call their “No-Nonsense spirit.”

The shandy, with its crisp lemon notes and subtle beer undertone, continues that tradition.

Yeonjun, a member of the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, has been selected as the new brand ambassador for Somersby across Asia, promoting a nonsense-free lifestyle campaign. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

So, Where’s the Nearest Fridge?

Best served chilled (naturally), Somersby Shandy will be available at supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms nationwide starting this November.

And in keeping with tradition, the brand is partnering with health and wellness brand JYNNS for the third consecutive year to offer exclusive Chinese New Year gifts and in-store sampling at selected locations—a chance to try the new shandy before the festive season kicks into high gear.

For those curious about what else Somersby has brewing, updates on promotions and activities can be found on their Facebook (@SomersbyMY) and Instagram (@somersbymy) pages.

All offerings are for non-Muslim consumers aged 21 and above.

As always, Carlsberg Malaysia reminds drinkers to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY—if you drink, don’t drive.

Somersby Shandy is now available at participating retailers nationwide.

