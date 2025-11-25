Malaysia’s Spiciest Party Just Went Down At Sentul Depot—And It Was Smooth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you weren’t at Sentul Depot last weekend, you missed one hell of a hangout. Carlsberg Smooth Draught closed out its World of Smooth 2025 campaign with CarlsCrib Smooth Edition.

It was a two-day blowout that packed in spicy food, ice-cold beer, international music acts, and enough good vibes to make you forget it was technically a brand activation.

About 5,000 guests descended on the venue for what Carlsberg is calling the “flagship finale” of a months-long celebration of Malaysia’s love affair with spicy food.

And they weren’t messing around—Hong Kong Cantopop singer and actress Shiga Lin headlined the show, bringing her signature vocal prowess to a crowd already fired up by fiery bites and ice-cold brews.

Passport to Spice

The event featured four themed food zones—Smooth Street plus Chinese, Indian, and Thai-inspired areas—loaded with vendors slinging everything from Mala Chicken and Bo bo Ji to Pani Puri, Squid Balls, and mini ice cream to cool down the burn.

Because nothing says “Malaysian food culture” like chasing heat with something cold and drinkable.

“Food is at the heart of Malaysian culture, and our passion for spicy flavours deserves to be celebrated alongside the effortlessly smooth brew that is Carlsberg Smooth Draught,” said Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

At Carlsberg, it’s always about more than just beer—it’s about delivering experiences that are unique, cool and right on trend.

The first 500 people through the doors each day scored a complimentary Spicy Passport, which unlocked a tasting journey pairing fiery bites with Carlsberg Smooth Draught at every stop. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The Soundtrack Was International

The heat wasn’t just on the plates.

Six acts from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Italy, and Thailand brought the noise across both nights.

While Lin delivered a Cantopop masterclass, Malaysia’s Tydel brought smooth sonic vibes, and YuNoHoo threw down energetic Indian-influenced rhythms.

DJs Angemi, Roxy June, and DJ Tick, featuring Reeve, kept the energy high, and live band Fang Kong provided the raw, immersive soundtrack that tied it all together.

Between sets, guests could hit up cocktail workshops with Soma Bar, test their luck at the Spicy Hammer and Claw Machine, snap AI-enhanced photos for instant social media clout, or wander around looking for the next #BestWithCarlsberg moment.

The Campaign Isn’t Over Yet

CarlsCrib might be done, but World of Smooth 2025 is still running through 30 November.

Carlsberg has been pushing the spicy-meets-smooth concept since September, including a partnership with MiX Store for a self-heating steamboat set that lets you customise your heat level with Carlsberg Smooth Draught. (Yes, really.)

Right now, anyone who buys RM90 worth of Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating pubs, six big bottles at eateries, or two six-packs at supermarkets, hypermarkets, 99Speedmart, or online can enter to win limited-edition mini-Bluetooth speakers.

Convenience store shoppers can grab any Carlsberg Smooth Draught can at participating outlets for a chance to win the complete set.

And because no one wants to be that person, Carlsberg partnered with Grab and Buddy Driver to offer ride promo codes at the event.

The message is clear: #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY. If you drink, don’t drive. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

For more details, click here. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. World of Smooth 2025 runs through 30 November 2025.

READ MORE: When Life Gives You Lemons, Somersby Adds A Splash Of Beer

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.