When Your Beer Can Doubles As A Gallery Piece

In a world where beer cans typically fade into the background of supermarket shelves, 1664 is betting that a splash of colour and geometric pizzazz might just turn a casual drink into a conversation starter.

The French beer brand has enlisted Camille Walala, a London-based artist known for transforming drab city walls into explosions of colour and pattern, to reimagine its packaging for the festive season.

The result? Limited-edition cans that look less like your typical beverage container and more like miniature art installations you might hesitate to recycle.

“I’ve always been drawn to the spirit of celebration and the power of colour to evoke joy,” Walala said of the collaboration.

Walala’s signature style—bold geometric patterns in eye-popping hues—has breathed new life into 1664’s classic blue-and-white identity, creating what the brand hopes will become a collectable for design enthusiasts and beer drinkers alike. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Going Big In Asia

For 1664, which bills itself as the world’s number one-selling French beer, the partnership represents a milestone.

“This marks an EXTRAordinary moment for 1664, our first-ever Asia-wide festive artist collaboration,” said Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

As the No.1 selling French beer in the world, we’re proud to bring a modern twist to festive celebrations, combining good taste with creativity in a way that feels EXTRAordinary and effortlessly stylish.

The collaboration extends beyond the cans themselves.

In Malaysia, 1664 is taking Walala’s vibrant aesthetic off the shelf and into three dimensions with “A Very EXTRAordinary Blue Christmas,” an immersive installation set to pop up at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur from December 12 to 19.

Think of it as Instagram meets holiday cheer, with a distinctly Parisian accent. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The Umbrella Situation

And then there’s the umbrella situation—because apparently, no premium beer campaign is complete without weather-appropriate accessories.

The mechanics are straightforward: buy a set of 1664 at selected bars and restaurants before the end of December 2025, and you’ll walk away with a Walala-branded pocket umbrella.

Can’t be bothered leaving the house?

Purchase eight cans from 99 Speedmart, or order through Shopee and Grab, and the same deal applies.

The campaign also ventures into augmented reality territory.

The promotion for the 1664 umbrella runs until 31 December. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The Obligatory Tech Bit

Head to the 1664 Malaysia website, activate the AR filter, aim your phone camera at any 1664 logo, and Walala’s geometric patterns burst into animated life.

It’s the sort of tech-forward marketing flourish that feels mandatory in 2025, though admittedly more engaging than the usual QR code tedium.

All three variants—Blanc, Brut, and Rosé—now sport Walala’s distinctive designs and are stocked at the usual retail suspects: Lotus’s, AEON, Jaya Grocer, 99 Speedmart, plus the major e-commerce platforms.

Will these geometric cans genuinely transform your year-end gatherings into something “EXTRAordinary,” as the marketing materials insist?

That’s debatable. But they’ll undoubtedly photograph well.

Full campaign details live at 1664malaysia.com/promotionyef2025.

The promotion is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above, and the brand maintains its stance on the golden rule: if you drink, don’t drive. #CelebrateResponsibly

