Wait, Muzium Negara Is Actually Fun? Here’s What’s Drawing The Crowd

The National Museum along Jalan Damansara has been a long-standing landmark in Kuala Lumpur that holds many historic artifacts from Malaysia’s past.

Built in 1963, the museum was built by an architect named Ho Kok Hoe, and its design is inspired by a traditional Malay royal palace’s architecture.

There was a time when the museum experienced a significant drop in its number of visitors due to several factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021, as well as declining interest due to a lack of effective promotional strategies, exhibitions and budget cuts.

But, things have been picking up again for Muzium Negara after it has taken steps to appeal to younger visitors of all races in Malaysia.

Muzium Negara is now more “lively”

According to an article by Free Malaysia Today, the National Museum has been given a new breath of life thanks to more programs and all sorts of interactive elements that were added to attract younger visitors.

FMT quoted the museums director, Zamrul Amri Zakaria, as saying that he was aware about how programs that are relatable to the community are effective in attracting visitors, and not just displays of artifacts.

He added that the program was warmly received and often received positive feedback from visitors who wanted it to be held again becase they couldn’t get enough of it.

“For example, the ‘Bermalam di Muzium Negara’ program, participants said it was a valuable experience and must be hosted twice a year. The same goes with other programs,” Zamrul told FMT.

According to him, the highly anticipated yearly program “Nostalgia Anak Kampung”, with themes such as ‘Temasya Riuh Sekampung (2025)’ and ‘Kenduri Kendara (2024)’ aims to invite communities to reminisce the kampung life that is becoming more and more forgotten.

From this annual event, Zamrul explained that the museum received between 15,000 to 25,000 visitors, and monthly programs would often go over their target.

“As of November, the total number of visitors reached over 500,000 and we target 600,000 by the end of the year,” he said.

Bermalam di Muzium (Night at the Museum) is an evening program held at more than 30 museums across all states for youth to participate in activities revolving around tours, arts and crafts, fun walks and more.

60% percent of the museum’s visitors used to be Malay

Based on FMT’s report, the National Museum has seen an increase in visitors of varying nationalities since it came under the guidance of the Ministry of National Unity, led by Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang.

Zamrul said that 60% of the museum’s visitors were Malay, but after the campaign was launched, the ministry successfully attracted more diverse visitors.

Digital transformations were also actively implemented to maximise community reach, among them being the ‘Muzium Negara AR’ application which allows visitors to view information in the form of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D, a digital wall, an information kiosk and all sorts of interactive materials.

“Youth today prefer to look and listen rather than read. With the availability of interactive visuals, they understand better.

“For most visitors, there was probably a time when they came but never returned. We want them visit again,” Zamrul said.

National Museum programs you should check out now

If you haven’t been to Muzium Negara, or haven’t visited in a while, you should know that there are very interesting permanent and temporary exhibitions there with guided tours as well.

The permanent galleries showcases information and artifacts from Malaysia’s early history to the Malay kingdoms and the colonial era to Malaysia today.

Currently, the museum is running a special exhibition titled “Fabrics of Asean: The Eternity of Weaving” which displays the art of weaving and traditional textiles from ASEAN countries, reflecting the spirit of regional togetherness. The exhibition is currently ongoing until 31 December.

For those seeing a more structured visit, free guided tours are available at the museum in various languages other than English and Malay including French, Japanese, Korean and Mandarin.

The museum also hosts all sorts of events from time to time, such as Kopi-Lah KLFest 2025, a festival with activities and workshops surrounding coffee drinks happening this 29 and 30 November.

To know more about Muzium Negara’s current and upcoming programs or events, check out their official website from time to time, or follow them on Instagram.

