Passionation Launches “Dear Mom”, An Advocacy-Led Community That Empowers Moms And Drives Authentic Brand Growth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Passionation, the creator and community platform under the Innity Group, has launched Dear Mom, a new advocacy-driven platform designed to help brands tap into their most trusted marketing asset, real moms with real influence.

Joining Dear Mom as strategic partners, Iroro and Happikiddo helped bring the initiative to life through purposeful on-ground experiences and creator-led moments for moms. Iroro’s women-focused wellness approach and Happikiddo’s family-driven retail expertise together created a warm, supportive environment for the community. With additional support from Ddrops, Hello Doktor, and Cutiecle, the launch gathered over 60 mom creators, partners, and media guests at IPC Shopping Centre.

Panel discussion at the Dear Mom launch.

Dear Mom launch

Dear Mom launch

Dear Mom takes a fresh approach to creator engagement by building an owned, always-on community of real mothers, from established creators and content-curious beginners to everyday shoppers who already love and use the brands they share. By activating these real voices, brands can spark authentic content, genuine recommendations, and peer-driven conversations at a meaningful scale.

“We built Dear Mom to remind mothers that sustaining themselves is just as important as caring for everyone else. When you nourish your own well-being, you show up stronger in every part of your life,” said Yeeyin Chong, Strategic Partnership Director, Innity. “Through creator-led storytelling, we’re able to bring these honest moments to life, building the kind of emotional connection and trust that brands increasingly look for.”

Through Passionation’s platform, brands can:

Recruit and onboard real brand fans who are already customers

Activate moms with structured missions, product trials, review tasks, and social storytelling

Drive measurable growth through authentic content, social sharing, and word-of-mouth

Grow a community that becomes a long-term asset for the brand

The launch programme featured an Empowerment Talk on Self-Love in Modern Motherhood by Dr. Kavitha Kalaimany Chairperson of FReHA, a panel discussion The Juggle Is Real with Siti Saleha (@sallywho), Peeja (@eatsybitsyayden), Chelsey Tan (@thechelseytan) and Nabila Asyiqin (@nabila_asyiqin), and a practical content creation session hosted by Sheqin (@sheqins).

Dr. Kavitha Kalaimany, Chairperson of FReHA

A Space for Moms to Rediscover Themselves

Beyond brand collaborations, Dear Mom serves as a safe, supportive environment where mothers can reconnect with who they are outside of caregiving. The community celebrates creativity, self-expression, and shared experiences, empowering moms to tell their stories, build confidence, and grow at their own pace.

A New Advocacy Engine for Brands

Dear Mom brings together mothers at every stage of their journey, from seasoned creators to those simply seeking connection and a place to share. By uniting real voices and real experiences, Passionation gives brands a scalable way to engage Malaysian moms through authentic content, social sharing, and genuine consumer behaviour. With end-to-end support in recruitment, activation, content management, rights handling, and reporting, Dear Mom offers brands a consistent, scalable path to spark real influence and sustained growth.

Attendees at the Dear Mom launch

Attendees at the Dear Mom launch

Attendees at the Dear Mom launch

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.