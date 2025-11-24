Dom Pérignon And Takashi Murakami Toast To Timeless Creativity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something delightfully unexpected about seeing Takashi Murakami’s grinning, candy-colored flowers splashed across the famously austere bottles of Dom Pérignon.

The French champagne house has tapped the Japanese artist to design two limited editions for its 2025 season: one for the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and another for the debut of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2010.

Murakami’s signature smiling blooms—those cheerful, almost mischievous faces—now adorn the dark, elegant bottles and gift boxes, transforming the traditional vineyard imagery into a fantastical flowered landscape.

It’s whimsy meeting refinement, cartoon exuberance dancing with minimalist sophistication.

“Through my collaboration with Dom Pérignon, I wanted to express a form of time travel,” Murakami said.

My goal is to remain relevant in 100 or 200 years and to transcend time.” It’s an ambition that aligns neatly with Dom Pérignon’s own philosophy: tradition not as something frozen in amber, but as a living conversation across generations.

It’s a collision of worlds—haute champagne meets kawaii pop art—and somehow, it works. (Pix: Moët Hennessy Malaysia)

A Shared Philosophy: Heritage Meets Reinvention

Both the artist and the Maison share a reverence for heritage paired with a restless drive to innovate.

Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon and Murakami see their work as encounters between historical mastery and relentless invention.

Each Dom Pérignon vintage is a unique interpretation of nature—grapes, terroir, climate—transformed into emotion.

The 2015 vintage, born from an exceptionally contrasted year, reveals what the Maison calls “an unwavering presence”—dense, tactile, with a luminous austerity that unfolds horizontally across the palate.

The Rosé 2010, making its first-ever appearance, embodies a decade of creative effort: surprisingly poised, lightly powerful, dense yet delicate.

Both are testaments to Dom Pérignon’s unyielding commitment to produce only vintage champagne, bearing witness to a single year’s harvest no matter the challenge.

Murakami’s hyper-synthetic flowers, meanwhile, are meditations on transformation itself, rooted in the Japanese concept of impermanence, where change isn’t feared but celebrated. (Pix: Moët Hennessy Malaysia)

Beyond the Bottle: Art That Outlives the Moment

The limited edition collection, now available in Malaysia at select retailers, invites more than just tasting.

The gift boxes, when placed side by side, form a modular floral tableau—a playful invitation to collectors to assemble, engage, and extend the experience beyond the bottle.

It’s a work of art, meant for slow discovery rather than instant consumption.

In a world increasingly dominated by surface, there’s something quietly radical about a collaboration that insists on depth—where tradition becomes not a museum of fixed codes, but a launching pad for new expressions.

Murakami’s flowers may be smiling, but beneath that glossy cheer lies a complex meditation on what endures, what transforms, and what it means to create something that might outlive us all.

