Swans, Snowflakes, And Tchaikovsky: KL’s Getting A Dose Of Russian Ballet Magic This December

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be transported to 19th-century Russia without leaving Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has you covered this December.

The MPO is wrapping up its 2025 season with its fourth Ballet Festival at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP)—and if the previous three festivals (2013, 2016, and 2018) are anything to go by, this one’s going to be spectacular.

First up is Swan Lake, running 5-7 December.

You know this one, even if you think you don’t.

It’s the ballet with the white swan, the black swan, the tragic love story, and Tchaikovsky’s score that’s been stuck in the collective cultural consciousness since 1877.

Why Swan Lake Still Matters

When Swan Lake premiered at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre nearly 150 years ago, it changed ballet forever.

Tchaikovsky didn’t just write pretty music for dancers to pirouette to—he elevated the entire art form, giving it the kind of musical depth that made it impossible to ignore.

It’s why Swan Lake remains the world’s most popular ballet, a piece that works both as a visual spectacle and as a standalone symphonic experience.

The MPO will perform it on Friday, 5 December, and Saturday, 6 December, at 8 PM.

But here’s the thing: tickets sold so fast they’ve added a third show on Sunday, 7 December, at 3 PM.

If you’re planning to go, don’t wait.

The Nutcracker: Christmas, But Make It Russian

Then, just in time for Christmas, the MPO brings out The Nutcracker on 12 and 13 December.

If Swan Lake is the tragic romance, The Nutcracker is the whimsical holiday fever dream.

It premiered in 1891 at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre, and it’s been a Christmas staple ever since.

The story—a young girl, a magical nutcracker, a battle with mice, a journey through a snowy wonderland—sounds absurd on paper, but Tchaikovsky’s score makes it work.

It’s lush, it’s colourful, it’s packed with melodies you’ll recognise even if you’ve never seen the ballet.

Both shows are at 8 PM, and if you’ve got kids (or you’re just a fan of festive spectacle), this is the one to catch.

The Dream Team Behind It All

The MPO isn’t doing this alone.

They’ve brought in the National Classical Ballet of Moscow, because when you’re performing Russian ballets, you might as well go straight to the source.

And conducting it all is Stanislav Kochanovsky, a Russian maestro who’s returning to the DFP podium after previous successful runs.

The combination of the MPO’s world-class musicianship, Moscow’s ballet expertise, and Kochanovsky’s conducting?

It’s the kind of lineup that doesn’t happen every day in Kuala Lumpur.

The National Classical Ballet of Moscow is known for its high-quality performances and classical ballet repertoire. (Pix: MPO)

The Practical Stuff

Swan Lake:

5 & 6 December, at 8 PM

7 December at 3 PM (newly added)

The Nutcracker:

12 & 13 December, at 8 PM

Where: DFP, KLCC

Tickets: RM329 to RM579 (or RM639-699 for suite seats with light refreshments included)

You can grab tickets through the MPO website at www.mpo.com.my, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram (@malaysianphilharmonicorchestra), YouTube (MPO TV), Spotify, and TikTok (@malaysianphilharmonic) for updates.

