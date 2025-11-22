MYDIN Supports Homegrown Brands & Offers Big Deals With ‘Lokal Lagi Gempak’ Promo, Running Till December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Good news, Malaysia! If you love local brands (or just love good deals 👀), MYDIN recently kicked off a campaign that’s totally up our alley.

Say hello to “Lokal Lagi Gempak”, a celebration of all things Malaysian-made—complete with promos, activities, and a whole lot of local flavour.

The idea behind the campaign is to show support for local entrepreneurs and fill your shopping cart with proudly Malaysian products, from snacks to sauces and everything in between.

According to MYDIN’s Managing Director, Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, this focus on local brands isn’t a new thing—it’s been MYDIN’s mission for years.

We provide equal opportunities to all local entrepreneurs, regardless of their business size. What matters is product quality and the ability to meet customer demand. This year, we’re expecting about a 15% increase in sales of local products, especially from SMEs and MSMEs. MYDIN Managing Director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin.

What’s Happening? A Gempak Sales Carnival!

As part of the campaign, MYDIN is hosting the Lokal Lagi Gempak sales carnival at MYDIN USJ in Subang Jaya from 20 – 23 November, and it’s basically foodie heaven meets local bazaar vibes.

Our team popped by during the launch and was welcomed by rows of Malaysian-made goodies. Frozen food? Check. Cookies? Check. Spices? Check. Baby food? Also check! All 100% local and looking dangerously snackable.

Some of the brands you’ll spot 👇

Anas

Rasto

Mascorn

Ibu

Munif Hijjaz

Raja’s

Raffie

Delicoffee

Tisha’s

Subi

Perap 99

…and plenty more waiting to be discovered 👀

On top of that, MYDIN also awarded certificates of appreciation to new local suppliers whose products successfully made it onto MYDIN’s shelves this year.

How Long Is This Gempak-ness?

You can enjoy the “Lokal Lagi Gempak” promos at all MYDIN stores nationwide until 31 December.

So if you’ve been meaning to stock up on sambal, kuih, instant pastes, kopi, or snacks for the upcoming end-of-the-year holiday season, now is the time.

Want updates (and maybe a few tasty temptations)? Follow MYDIN Malaysia on social media.



And FYI, they’re currently giving customers a chance to win some shopping vouchers to spend with, too (T&Cs apply, of course)!

