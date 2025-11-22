Badminton Champ Aaron Chia Gets Real About Life Off The Court, Trolls & K-Pop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OK, seriously… who doesn’t know our homegrown badminton superstar Aaron Chia!?

He’s one of Malaysia’s most decorated men’s doubles athletes, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, 2022 World Champion, and recently crowned Melaka’s Sportsman of the Year.

But beyond the spotlight and shuttlecocks, there’s a side to Aaron Chia Teng Fong that few get to see—a player who keeps trolls at bay, juggles family life, and finds joy in the little things off the court.



We recently had the opportunity to sit down with the icon for a bit to talk about life, badminton, and everything in between, as he gears up for the SEA Games in Thailand AND the BWF World Tour Finals in China this December.

The Grind Behind the Glory

A typical day for Aaron starts at 6 am sharp. “It’s our daily training routine. We go through about three hours of drills, get some rest, have lunch, then hit another session for physical training.”

After that comes physio, massage, and—finally—rest. “Yeah, it’s a full day,” said the 28-year-old, explaining the rigorous routine that our national athletes face on the regular.

See, he and his partner Soh Wooi Yik—aka the ChiaSoh duo—have been a team since their junior days ten years ago, so they’ve been through it all.

And although they’ve hit a few bumps along the way, Aaron once said their badminton partnership is for life, and told us that being straight with each other is the secret to making it all work.

“Arguments and fights are really common when you’re a pair,” he admits. “Sometimes we have different thoughts, whether on court or off court. But we don’t hold onto it—we speak up and settle things. It’s all part of understanding each other better.”

Together, the duo has dominated courts worldwide, thrilling fans, crushing rivals, and still chasing their ultimate prize: MORE WINS!

“Right now, I’m focusing on my career before retirement. Of course, I’m not retiring yet!” he says with a grin. “I’m still aiming for the Olympics, and we hope to win another gold medal at the World Championships.”

A little fan service is also part of the job for a national sports hero.

But, despite the glamour and glory, there are downsides to being a world-famous athlete—namely, online trolls.

Recently, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) issued an official statement condemning some of the more enthusiastic badminton fans out there whose criticisms went a little too far.

But Aaron says that he’s no stranger to online hate—and honestly, he’s pretty much used to it now.

It’s really common ever since I started playing badminton. Honestly, it’s just part of the career. Most of it comes from fake accounts, and even if you block them, they keep coming back—The best thing is to focus on what we’re aiming for. It doesn’t matter to me lah. Aaron Chia.

Food, Rituals, and Superstitions

When asked which country’s cuisine he enjoys most after a competition, Aaron didn’t even think twice. “Japan,” he said, smiling. “The food’s better and healthier for me,” and told us that Sashimi was his favourite.

Funny enough, he was the only one sipping water during the interview while everyone else went for sugary drinks. So yep, even when he’s just chilling, Aaron keeps things super healthy.

He brings his own water bottle with him too… just fyi.

He also admitted to being a bit superstitious before matches. His pre-game rituals? Avoiding the news feeds and getting pumped with music. “I listen to a lot of K-pop. BigBang is probably my current favourite,” he says.

Family First, When He Can

Being a dad of two means Aaron has to make some sacrifices. For him, life is a constant cycle of training, travel, and repeat. But whenever he gets a moment off, it’s all about family.

“I travel all the time and I don’t get many holidays. When I do have free time, I spend it with my family,” he says, explaining that he tries to make the most of those moments by taking his kids out to jalan-jalan and enjoying the little things together.

Of course, it’s not easy for him or the kids. “I feel that my kids are not really close to me because I’m away all the time, and they’re definitely closer to my wife. I treat that as part of my career, and I think most of my seniors have gone through this, too.”

But he says that he is always upfront with his daughters about his career and the time he has to spend away from home to provide the best life he can give them.

I’ve told my kids that for this period of time, this is how our relationship will be, because I have to work overseas a lot—‘For a better future, for you guys’. So I hope they’ll understand when they get older. Aaron Chia.

And when it comes to watching him play? “My kids don’t really watch my matches,” he laughs. “But my wife watches sometimes. She’s the cool type, but still supportive, lah.”

More Sports and Some Style

Even though Aaron’s life is basically all about badminton, he says that he still hits up the pickleball court sometimes as his way of unwinding (even if it’s basically the same game with a slightly smaller net).

“I love sports. Most of the time, I’ll be thinking about playing other sports!” he adds with a chuckle. “Phone and TV time is kadang-kadang (sometimes), lah,” confessing that he always finds himself returning to his music playlists during his me-time.

When it comes to style, Aaron keeps it simple: comfortable, a little stylish, and definitely not something everyone else is wearing.

“I love a lot of streetwear. I love comfortable things, and I love watches,” he says, tapping the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar Chronograph World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 edition wristwatch on his arm—one of only 6,000 in the world.

Aaron showing off his new favourite watch.

In case you didn’t know, Aaron recently joined Seiko Malaysia as a Prospex Brand Friend, adding “ambassador” to his growing list of titles.



“I’ve known the brand since I was young,” Aaron says, smiling. “Over the years, I’ve grown a lot in badminton, and it feels like Seiko has been growing with me too—always improving, always pushing themselves,” saying that it was cool to see that journey mirrored in both his career and the brand’s prestige.

He says that the Prospex Speedtimer Solar had especially caught his eye with its retro-inspired look and its solar-powered chronograph movement. “I definitely need one that has a stopwatch, lah,” he jokes, even if the “Edo Purple” colour the watch comes in isn’t exactly his cup of tea.

Purple isn’t my favourite colour, but I like something special and outstanding. I’m used to switching my watches a lot, depending on what I’m wearing. But I think this one is my new favourite. Aaron Chia.

Describing his fashion sense further, he says with a laugh, “I like something bukan semua orang suka punya (that’s not for everyone),” clearly enjoying pieces that stand out just as much as he does.

The Mindset of a Champion

At the end of our brief encounter with the national sports icon, we asked Aaron just exactly how he manages to stay grounded and focused throughout his career, and what advice he’d give to anyone dreaming of becoming a world-class athlete.

His answer? Easy: being obsessed with the game and discipline.

The most important thing is your own passion. You have to love what you do to stay motivated. And discipline is key. Aaron Chia.

For Aaron Chia, it’s not just the wins that keep him going. It’s the people he comes home to and simply enjoying what he loves.

