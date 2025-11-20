[Watch] The Night Hennessy Turned KL’s Newest Hotspot Into A Cross-Continental Dance Floor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something about a cognac brand that’s been name-dropped in over 3,500 songs—more than any other spirit in music history—throwing a party.

It’s not just an event; it’s a cultural flex with 250 years of credibility behind it.

On a recent night at The Arch Galeries, KL’s freshest lifestyle destination, Hennessy Artistry 2025 did what it does best: brought 3,800 Malaysians together under one roof where East literally met West on stage, and nobody questioned why a French cognac house knows more about throwing a music party than most record labels.

The lineup alone told the story Hennessy wanted to tell: on one side, Showtek—the Dutch DJ-producer duo who’ve been making crowds lose their minds across continents.

The event featured Yaung alongside other regional acts like Dato’ Maw and Showtek, showcasing the best of Southeast Asian music. (Pix: Hennessy)

On the other, Tyson Yoshi, Hong Kong’s R&B crooner whose voice could make you reconsider your life choices in the best way possible. Add in Malaysia’s own Dato’ Maw, Yaung, BLINK, and DJ Chuno, and you’ve got a genre-bending, culture-crossing night that somehow made perfect sense.

“Made for Music” was this year’s theme, and Hennessy wasn’t being subtle about it. The brand has been intertwined with hip-hop royalty—Tupac, Snoop, Nas, Drake—for decades.

It’s the cognac that soundtracked a generation, the bottle that appeared in music videos before product placement became an industry. At this point, Hennessy and music aren’t just partners; they’re family.

An electrifying experience with Dutch EDM duo Showtek, known for their high-energy performances combining EDM beats and captivating visuals. (Pix: Hennessy)

More Than Just a Concert

But here’s where Hennessy Artistry separates itself from your standard concert experience: they understand that nightlife is theatre, and every detail matters.

The moment you walked into The Arch Galeries, you weren’t just attending an event—you were stepping into a curated world.

There was a streetwear collaboration with HdPC for those who express themselves through fashion.

An LED dance floor that rewarded not just your moves but your confidence and style—because Hennessy knows that rhythm isn’t just auditory, it’s physical.

Interactive spaces where art and technology collide, reminding everyone that creativity doesn’t live in silos.

“Hennessy Artistry has always been a platform for connection—where artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity converge,” said Laura Drozdowski Lot, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Southeast Asia.

She wasn’t exaggerating – this wasn’t just a concert with a sponsor; it was an experience designed around the idea that great cognac and great music share the same DNA: both are crafts, both require patience and passion, and both are meant to be shared.

The Party Doesn’t Stop at Midnight

When DJ TCHUNO played the final track and the lights came up at The Arch Galeries, the night was far from over.

After-parties erupted across Kuala Lumpur—404 Club Not Found KL, Boomshake KL, Pitt Club KL, Spark Club KL, The Vault KL—each one carrying the energy Hennessy had ignited hours earlier.

Because that’s the thing about Hennessy Artistry: it doesn’t just create a moment; it builds momentum.

Attendees at Hennessy Artistry 2025 celebrate with commemorative bottle charms—a small token from a night that delivered big on its “Made for Music” promise. (Pix: Hennessy)

The brand has spent over two and a half centuries perfecting the art of the pour, and somewhere along the way, they figured out how to bottle that same precision and apply it to culture.

Hennessy doesn’t follow trends—it doesn’t chase what’s cool; it simply shows up, year after year, with the quiet confidence of a brand that knows its place in the cultural conversation—not as an observer, but as a participant, a catalyst, a co-creator.

The night proved, once again, that when Hennessy moves, culture moves with it.

And in a city like Kuala Lumpur, where East and West have always danced together, that movement feels less like a marketing campaign and more like a homecoming.

