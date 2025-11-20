Rexona Malaysia Joins The World Stage As FIFA World Cup 2026 Sponsor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rexona proudly announces its role as the Official Deodorant Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, uniting the world’s biggest football stage with Malaysia’s deep-rooted love for the beautiful game.

The sponsorship reflects Rexona’s commitment to honouring Malaysian fans, communities, and the football culture that thrives from mamak nights to street-side matches.

Football brings Malaysia to life, whether it’s midnight screenings, futsal sessions with friends, or roaring support for our national stars.

Rexona is right there in the mix, celebrating how Malaysians live and love the game, while ensuring fans can stay cool and confident through every adrenaline-charged moment.

Rexona’s Limited Edition FIFA World Cup 2026 Ice Cool Spray.

Stay fresh like your football stars

To mark this milestone, Rexona is releasing the Limited Edition FIFA World Cup 2026 Ice Cool Spray , featuring the same trusted formula as the original Ice Cool packs.

The Ice Cool Spray delivers 72-hour sweat and odour protection, instant cooling sensation for lasting freshness, and anti-stain technology for confidence both on and off the field.

Rexona will keep you fresh on the pitch, at the stands, at your favourite mamak, and more.

Sherlyn Heng, Head of Marketing at Unilever – Skincare & Deodorant MYSG, shared, “As emotions run high and the heat of the game intensifies, Rexona captures what it means to stay cool when it matters most. Football isn’t just a sport; it’s a culture that unites Malaysians across all walks of life.”

“Through this sponsorship, Rexona shows up not just as a product, but as a true supporter of the passion Malaysians bring to football. We proudly stand alongside our fans, celebrate their passion for the game, and bring a piece of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ closer to home,” added Sherlyn Heng.

Fans can check out the Limited Edition FIFA World Cup 2026 Ice Cool Spray and other football memorabilia at the activation pop-up in 1 Utama (ground floor opposite Royal Selangor) from 20 to 23 November 2025.

From iconic jersey displays to actual lockers, the showcase invites fans to walk in the footsteps of champions and share the energy that drives football’s biggest stage.

There’ll be on-ground activities that capture the spirit of the sport too!

During the launch, Malaysian national footballer Safawi Rasid dropped by to share locker-room stories and insights about the popular sport, including how he got started in a football career.

Iconic jersey displays set up in locker rooms. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Fans get to admire the jerseys up close. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Signed by Casemiro

Safawi Rasid Safawi Rasid

Signed shoe On-ground activity

Maybe you get to watch FIFA 2026 in person

Fans stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two worth RM50,000 to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in the United States, from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

To enter, simply purchase any Rexona product at participating stores nationwide. The limited edition FIFA World Cup 2026 Ice Cool Spray retails at RM18.60 (135ml).

For more information, visit the official Rexona website here.

