November Weekend: Where To Go, What To See, What To Do

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This November weekend is busier than ever with a community workout session, a coffee festival, a good old party, and art exhibitions and performances showcasing the works of Malaysian artists.

Here are some picks for a fun weekend out while discovering new flavours, talents, and hangout spots.

Zootopia 2 popup | 21 Nov-7 Dec | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Sunway Pyramid’s LG2 Orange Concourse will be transformed into a mini bustling animal metropolis with various activities for all to enjoy. Guests stand a chance to redeem limited-edition movie-themed stickers and more upon completing the challenges.

Coffee in the Clouds | 22 Nov | Resorts World Awana | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Think of Coffee in the Clouds as a coffee festival. Guests get to check out award-winning brews, discover local coffees and roasteries, and watch the pros pour the perfect java masterpiece. There’s also a Coffee Rave to get the party going and various fun activities for families in store. More info here.

Disney Vibes: Bianca Babes | 22 Nov | Ms Bianca | 10pm til late | RM45 with a drink

If Hilary Duff’s latest song made you reminisce popular Disney Channel songs, join the fun this Saturday at Ms Bianca. Come dressed as your favourite Disney Channel star and prepare to belt songs by Hannah Montana, High School Musical, Camp Rock, Jonas Brothers, and more. Spots are limited so book early.

Olivia’s Christmas Market | 22-23 Nov | The Rivercity, Sentul | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Get into the festive vibes at Olivia’s Christmas Market this weekend. There’ll be lots of handmade products and tasty food to splurge on, especially the preservative-free Artisanal Marinated Meats from Tuulyn Market.

Siapa Cacat? | 22-23 Nov | GMBB | 3pm, 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Siapa Cacat? is a theatrical production led and performed by Deaf, Disabled, and Neurodivergent creators. Set at a bus stop, the story unfolds as a group of them wait for the new promised accessible Bus 801 to arrive. The performance features real-life stories drawn from the community and the story is told through moments of playful defiance, escapism, and reflections on agency, time, and belonging. Tickets can be purchased from CloudJoi here.

PLAY exhibition | 22-30 Nov | Michael Chuah Gallery, GMBB | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Check out the artworks by four Malaysian and four Thai artists exploring the theme of ‘’Play’’ in their vibrant and creative works until 30 November 2025. The featured artists are Neow, Godswork, Studio Garage, Imp and Friends, Michael Chuah, Vanessartpuff, Syukur Rani, and Jazz Ton.

Just Stories: Cerita Hantu | 29 Nov | Simple Sandwiches, TTDI | 8.30pm-10.30pm | Ticketed event

Just Stories: Cerita Hantu is a storytelling and mingle event where people share real and personal stories, and have a laugh at the encounter together. The event is in English and Malay so get ready to feel the fear in two languages. Ticket is RM50 if you purchase online here and RM60 if you walk-in.

Maxis Run | 29-30 Nov | KLCC Esplanade & Park | 6.30am, 4pm | Free public event

Are you planning to start your fitness journey but not sure what to do? Come join the Maxis Run which will be happening at KLCC Esplanade & Park for three weeks (You get to choose when to join).

The first week of Maxis Run starts from 29 to 30 November 2025 where you’ll begin with warm ups and a chance to join a group workout. TRP is also the co-host this year so you’ll spot some of us there huffing and puffing with you!

If you can’t make it during the first week, you can join the other sessions:

Weekend 2: 6-7 December 2025

6-7 December 2025 Weekend 3: 13-14 December 2025

For more information, please visit the Maxis Run official website here.

HyperReal | Until 30 Nov | RXPKL | 6pm-10pm | Free public event

A group of Malaysian artists have put on an immersive art exhibition exploring the interplay between human intention and machine logic. Originally developed by Galeri Filamen at Muzium Telekom under the Digital Tech Incubator program by Yayasan TM, HyperReal continues to evolve through collaboration with RXPKL, expanding into a larger and more immersive form.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.