A Decade Of Connecting Perth And Malaysia With Batik Air

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Batik Air proudly marks 10 years of connecting Kuala Lumpur and Perth, celebrating a decade of reliable and convenient travel that has strengthened links between Malaysia and Western Australia.

Since launching the Kuala Lumpur–Perth service in 2015, the route has evolved into one of Batik Air’s most established international connections, supporting consistent two-way traffic and enabling smoother access for leisure travellers, students, and business communities across both markets. This anniversary reflects the airline’s dedication to providing passengers with a seamless and comfortable travel experience while contributing to broader regional growth.

To commemorate the milestone, Batik Air is hosting special festivities at Perth Airport, featuring commemorative displays, exclusive giveaways, and surprise activities throughout the day for passengers travelling from Perth.

Perth Airport’s Acting Chief Commercial & Aviation Officer James Gorton said our long-standing partnership with Batik Air has connected Western Australia to Malaysia for the past decade. At the time, Perth was the airline group’s first entry-point into the Australian market.

“Over the past 10 years, Perth Airport and Batik Air have maintained a strong partnership that has contributed to Malaysia becoming Western Australia’s fifth largest international visitor market, injecting $131 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure in FY25.

“We congratulate Batik Air on this is significant milestone and we look forward to future decades of our successful partnership and convenient travel options for customers at Perth Airport.”

Image: Batik Air

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said: “Ten years on, this route continues to demonstrate the strength of air connectivity in creating opportunities and deepening ties across the region. This milestone marks both a proud achievement and the beginning of a new chapter for Batik Air.”

“As we look ahead, our focus is on developing a smarter, more connected network that offers travellers greater choice, comfort, and consistency. The decade ahead will be shaped by innovation, resilience, and a clear ambition to enhance the travel experience while strengthening Malaysia’s role as an important aviation gateway,” he added.

At present, Batik Air operates seven weekly direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, alongside seven weekly one-stop services to Denpasar, Bali, offering travellers a mix of convenient and flexible options to suit different journey preferences. This well-established schedule has supported strong two-way traffic over the years, connecting families, students, business travellers, and holidaymakers across both markets.

In response to the steady rise in passenger demand and the growing appeal of Perth as a leisure and business destination, Batik Air will be operating additional 11x direct flights in December 2025. This enhancement underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting two-way traffic, stimulating tourism, and facilitating smoother travel flows for the region.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit the official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.