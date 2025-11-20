3 Aesthetic Procedures That Are Illegal In Malaysia, And Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many people undergo cosmetic or “enhancing” surgery to alter a part of their body to achieve a desired look or shape. This practice is frowned upon in certain cultures and it’s usually due to two reasons: religious principles and laws, and health risks.

Cosmetic surgery is not completely illegal in Malaysia, though it is strictly regulated by the Ministry of Health (MOH). For one, procedures can only be conducted by qualified, registered medical practitioners in licenced facilities.

According to the Guidelines on Aesthetic Medical Practice published by the health ministry, there are three categories of medical practitioners who are allowed to perform cosmetic or aesthetic surgery:

General practitioners or GPs (non-specialists) Medical specialists (dermatologists and non-dermatologists) Surgical specialists (plastic surgeons and surgeons whose core specialties are not plastic surgery)

These medical practitioners must have a valid Annual Practicing Certificate which must be renewed yearly, and possess a Letter of Credentialing and Privileging (LCP) that is awarded by the Medical Practice Division upon recommendation by the Main Credentialing & Privileging Committee of Aesthetic Medical Practice to the candidate who has successfully completed the required training and/or assessment.

So as you can see, it’s not easy to become a doctor who can legally perform beautifying procedures because of the risks that come with it.

What kind of procedures are legal?

Permitted procedures in Malaysia are split into two categories: Surgical procedures and non-surgical or minimally invasive procedures.

Surgical procedures include facial operations like facelifts, eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, brow lifting and chin implants.

Non-surgical procedures covers injections like Botox and dermal fillers, skin treatments such as laser procedures to remove hair, and technology-based procedures likes non-invasive fat removal or skin tightening using ultrasound.

The illegal procedures

MOH listed breast fillers, buttock fillers, and IV (intravenous) Vitamin C infusions as “illegal procedures” under the Medical Practice Division. This is because these procedures bear dangerous health risks to the recipient.

For example, breast and buttock filler injections carry risks such as inflammation, lumps, migration of filler material (when the filler material moves to a spot it’s not supposed to be) and other potentially more severe complications, according to Code Blue, an organisation that advocates health as a human right.

Meanwhile, IV vitamin C infusions could potentially risk infections, vein damage and complications from unverified “cocktails”. Because it is administered intravenously, any contamination or unqualified technique is especially dangerous.

Why do people get these procedures?

For the breast filler, a substance such as a gel, hyaluronic acid or sometimes even illegal cheaper materials are injected into breast tissue to augment breast volume without surgery. The same principle applies to buttock fillers, where injections are used to enhance the shape, size or projection of the buttock.

IV vitamin C infusions involve delivering high-dose vitamin C (or other “drip” cocktails) directly into the bloodstream. They are often marketed in “wellness” or beauty clinics for skin-whitening, anti-aging, or general health benefits.

There are legal cases in Malaysia where clinics or practitioners were held liable. For instance, in one session court case this year, a woman was awarded RM800,000 in exemplary damages because she underwent breast filler injections from a doctor who lacked LCP and the filler turned out to be non-pure or unsafe.

What we do with our bodies is our own prerogative, but that doesn’t mean one should seek a basement-dwelling “doctor” just to save a few thousand Ringgit in the name of “beauty”.

Health and safety must come first, and only qualified, experienced practitioners can provide that sort of assurance.

