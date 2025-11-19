Flushing Away Boredom: Wildest Ideas To Fix Public Loos This World Toilet Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The first record of public toilets was during the Ancient Roman times. Public latrines then were built where people could sit in a row on stone benches to do their business. Imagine what a community building event it must be on the daily!

However, the first public toilet with flushing facilities was built in 1851 by a plumber named George Jennings. It was installed at London’s Crystal Palace and were considered a public novelty at the time.

Since then, our toilets have advanced in some ways, especially the Japanese toilets where you can control almost everything by pushing some buttons.

Despite the current advances, our public toilet facilities still need improvements. In conjunction with World Toilet Day, the theme “Sanitation in a changing world” feels more relevant than ever. There’s an urgent need to invest in future-ready systems and services.

As always, problem solving often needs to start with ideas that seem wacky and silly. We need to be ahead of our times.

In embracing this spirit of future-readying our most-used facility, here are some creative ways how our public toilets can be improved!

1. Better floor drainage

Since we’ll never give up hose bidets, we need to do something about the floor drainage in public toilets. Some use the bidet as if they’re washing the whole toilet, including the walls and ceiling. This leaves the whole toilet unhygienic and uncomfortable for the next user, especially in our already humid weather.

Drainage mats is a temporary solution, but it’s best to overhaul the floors completely from the get-go. Maybe use new absorbent tiles that’ll drain water to a water channel below, keeping floors dry and relatively easy to clean. Come on engineers, do your thang. Help us all out here.

2. Touchless everything

Image: Pinterest

Toilets are a hotbed for all sorts of germs. It’ll be lovely if everything is touchless. We already have doors opening using sensor, the auto flush, and the auto tap (the flush and tap still need to be better improved). We even already use motion sensors to help us open and close sanitary bins.

To take it a level above, why not have a voice-activated bidet? These special facilities might make paid public toilets seem worth it too. If we’re going to pay for it, it might as well be an experience.

3. Music to drown out the noise

The Japanese have thought of this and added water sounds to their “canggih” toilet seats to drown out the sound of bodily functions. However, not every toilet facility is equipped with these advanced toilet seats.

Perhaps playing some sound effects from a small speaker in the public toilet will help manage this.

4. Disposable seat covers

@mrdiy.malaysia Have you guys tried MR.DIY Latest disposable toilet seat covers? It's easy to unfold and tear! No more worrying about dirty toilet seat in public restroom. #MRDIY #AlwaysLowPrices #MRDIYBrand #doityourself #DIYjer ♬ original sound – MR.DIY Malaysia – mrdiy.malaysia

We can’t control everyone’s actions so disposable seat covers would benefit those who are germ-phobic, those who are used to squatting, and those who hover above the seats.

We’ve seen this implemented in planes so it’ll be nice to have them available in public toilets as well. Of course we can layer the seat with tissues but that’s wastage and sometimes the public toilet has no tissues to be honest.

This idea can be taken a level above: Imagine an automated system to change toilet seat covers.

5. Add a simple shelf and some disposable papers

Sample image to aid imagination. Image: Amazon

Having a simple shelf or shelf-like area makes things convenient for women. With a shelf, we don’t need to worry about broken hooks behind the door and we don’t need to balance items on our laps, especially during the monthly cycle. A stack of disposable papers or sanitary bags on the shelf helps with this as well. Women, IYKYK.

6. Have plants in the toilet

Image: Pinterest

Adding a potted plant or a row of them can elevate the look and feel of the place immediately. Additionally, having plants that can help clean the air will keep air quality in the toilet fresher in some ways.

These plants like the snake plant, spider plant, and peace lily can do this since it absorbs pollutants while releasing oxygen. Having plants also help remove and regulate extra moisture in the air, keeping toilets relatively fresher and less icky.

7. Fix yourself

To make public toilets better, the ultimate move is to fix ourselves and use the toilet properly. Don’t flood the floor, remember to flush the toilet, don’t squat on toilet seats, don’t flood the sink, and keep things clean. This includes throwing trash inside the bin.

