A Legend Is Returning To Subang Parade, And The Teaser Has Book Lovers All Excited

For many Subang-ites, Subang Parade isn’t just a mall, it’s a memory capsule. It’s where you chilled after school, where your parents dragged you for grocery runs, and for some of us, it’s where we spent entire afternoons getting lost in rows of books or CDs and cassettes.

Now, a familiar chapter is about to reopen.

Subang Parade has dropped a mysterious teaser, and judging by the iconic yellow-and-red motif and the unmistakable vibe, it really looks like MPH is making its long-awaited comeback.

Yes, that MPH. The one where you bought your first revision book, your first Jodi Picoult novel, and probably your first overpriced stationery set because it “sparked joy”.

MPH in Subang Parade bid farewell in 2020, at the height of lockdowns amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The moment the teaser dropped, nostalgic Malaysians reminisced, the kind of trip down memory lane that is accompanied by the smell of old book paper.

For years, MPH was part of the Subang Parade identity. It was that comforting spot where you could browse for workbooks (but actually read comic magazines), parents bought assessment books every time exam season hit, and teens browsed aisles pretending not to bump into their crush.

When MPH left, it felt like someone quietly tore out a page from the mall’s story. But now? It’s looking like the bookshop that raised an entire generation of Subang kids is flipping back in.

Old-School Vibes In A Digital World

Sure, everything’s online now; e-books, audiobooks, TikTok reviews, the whole shebang. But Malaysians are still romantics at heart. There’s nothing like picking up a book, flipping through the pages, smelling the print, and pretending you’re the main character in a film set in a quiet Malaysian suburb.

Subang Parade bringing a legendary tenant back feels like a soft reset, a return to a time where weekends meant browsing bookshelves while your mum sipped coffee at Dome.

This teaser didn’t just announce a comeback. It reminded people that brick-and-mortar bookshops still have a place in our hyper-connected world. And honestly? We’re here for it.

If this really is MPH returning, then Subang Parade basically just won the throwback game.

All this from a single teaser.

We’re not saying we’re emotional, but if you see someone tearing up in front of a sealed shoplot at Subang Parade… don’t kacau. They’re just remembering their childhood.

