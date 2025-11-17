Pos Malaysia Launches ‘Classic Animation’ Stamp Collection For Stamp Week 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad, the national post and parcel service provider, officially launched Stamp Week 2025 today with the theme ‘Classic Animation’, celebrating beloved Malaysian animated series from the 1990s including Keluang Man, Anak-anak Sidek, Yokies, and Hikayat Sang Kancil.

At the launch, the winners of the creative note design and doodle art competitions were celebrated, which attracted participants from Primary School Level 1 up to Form 6. Additionally, the One-Page Exhibit category, supported by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), further showcased students’ talents in storytelling and presentation.

“Through this special stamp issue, Pos Malaysia not only celebrates the uniqueness of local art and creativity, but also pays tribute to the publishers, illustrators, and industry players who have created works that are close to the hearts of Malaysians,” said Fiona Liao.

The ‘Classic Animation’ stamp collection is available as a folder set priced at RM71.50, which includes:

4 stamp sheets (featuring all 4 animation designs)

1 miniature sheet

1 first day cover

1 folder

Produced in collaboration with FINAS (Hikayat Sang Kancil), Iconic Animation Studio Sdn Bhd (Yokies & Keluang Man), and YBhg. Datuk (Dr.) Hj Mohmed Misbun Bin Dato’ Haji Sidek (Anak- anak Sidek), the collection showcases iconic Malaysian animations that generations have grown up with.

The collection is available at all Pos Malaysia Philatelic Bureaus, post offices nationwide and online at https://shop.pos.com.my while stocks last.

Attendees enjoyed various activities including a stamp exhibition, doodle stamp design colouring and drawing competition, philately exploration sessions, stamp sales, and workshops on one-page exhibits and stamp folios.

Pos Malaysia remains passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow. Through initiatives like Stamp Week and KESEF, they nurture young Malaysians’ appreciation for Malaysia’s cultural heritage while inspiring the next generation of collectors, storytellers, and nation builders.

