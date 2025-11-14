Ariana Grande Jumped By ‘’Serial Stage Invader’’ At Wicked: For Good Premiere In Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American pop star and actress Ariana Grande was jumped on by a serial ‘’stage invader’’ at the Wicked: For Good movie premiere in Singapore yesterday (13 November).

In the video, the man could be seen jumping over the event’s barricade and rushed towards Grande before putting his arms around her. He was jumping up and down before security removed him.

The other cast members, including Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M Chu, were seen caught off guard.

Meanwhile, Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo could also be seen pushing the man away before hugging Grande with Yeoh on the other side, forming a human shield around Grande.

According to Channel News Asia, the man was escorted out and he took a train out of Sentosa.

Who is the man?

The man is identified as a content creator known as Pyjama Man who allegedly hails from Australia. His content is filled with videos of him rushing towards artistes like Katy Perry, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, and more.

He has also ‘’invaded’’ the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad in 2023 during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

He later posted a video of the incident with Grande with the caption, ‘’Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Unsurprisingly, many criticised him in the comments for pulling such a stunt. People have also started to wonder how much was paid for the security detail.

Some questioned why the man had not been arrested due to his exploits around the world. Another person believes it’s because none of the celebrities pressed charges.

