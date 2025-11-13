Usaha Tegas Heritage Art Competition 2025 Celebrates 25 Years of Promoting Malaysian Cultural Heritage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Usaha Tegas Heritage (“UTH”) Art Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary this year at an awards ceremony honouring 21 young artists whose 25 winning artworks capture the richness and diversity of Malaysia’s cultural heritage across five categories, namely charcoal or pencil or oil pastel or ink, mixed media, oil or acrylic, printmaking, and watercolour.

The first prize winners from each category are as follows:-

• Oon Zheng Yeow (from Universiti Sains Malaysia) for his winning artwork entitled “Blessings in Pink” under Charcoal / Ink / Pencil Category.

• Jonsen Choong Zhe Yi (from INTI International College Penang) for his artwork entitled “The Press Before the Printing Press” for the Watercolour Category.

• Ivy Thor (from Equator College) for her winning entry titled “Hide and Seek with Fisherman” in the Oil/Acrylic Category.

• Nasrin Nadhirah Binti Suhaidi (from UITM Shah Alam) for her winning submission “Once upon a time” in the Mixed Media Category.

• Ahmad Afiq Bin Ahmad Faris (from Universiti Malaya) for his piece entitled “Maharnya 50Sen” under Printmaking Category

“Blessings in Pink” by Oon Zheng Yeow

“The Press Before the Printing Press” by Jonsen Choong Zhe Yi

“Hide and Seek with Fisherman” by Ivy Thor

“Once upon a time” by Nasrin Nadhirah Binti Suhaidi

“Maharnya 50Sen” by Ahmad Afiq Bin Ahmad Faris

Held under the theme “Malaysian Intangible Cultural Heritage,” the 2025 competition received an impressive 224 physical entries from 26 educational institutions across Malaysia. Each submission offered a distinctive interpretation of Malaysia’s intangible — from folklore, customs, to food, craftsmanship, and storytelling.

Launched in 2001 under its original name, the Tanjong Heritage Art Competition, the initiative was founded under the vision of the late Ananda Krishnan, Chairman of the Usaha Tegas Group. What began as a modest platform for student artists has since evolved into one of Malaysia’s longest-running art competitions dedicated to cultural preservation through art.

“We are here not only to honour the creativity and dedication of our winners, but also to celebrate a 25-year journey that began with a humble dream — to encourage young Malaysians to explore, appreciate, and preserve our nation’s rich cultural heritage through art,” said Henry Tan, the Chairman of the Usaha Tegas Heritage Art Competition in his opening remarks.

“Over the past quarter century, the competition has showcased thousands of artworks from students nationwide — each one a testament to how Malaysia’s heritage continues to inspire new generations of artists.”

Henry also expressed gratitude to this year’s panel of judges for their dedication, expertise, and discerning insights in evaluating the entries, adding that “judging art is never an easy task, but your careful deliberations and commitment to excellence uphold the integrity and prestige of these awards.”

The judges commended the exceptional standard of this year’s submissions and that the selection process was highly competitive, with many participants demonstrating creativity, boldness, and originality in their artistic expressions. The judges further highlighted that several works challenged conventional interpretations and offered fresh perspectives on the meaning of intangible cultural heritage, particularly from the viewpoints of younger generations — reflecting a dynamic and evolving appreciation of culture in contemporary society.

Syahrul Niza Ahmad Zaini, Chief Judge of this year’s competition said of this year’s winning artworks, “In terms of content, ideas, and the story presented, it shows authenticity — where there is cultural storytelling, local wisdom, and knowledge, along with the intended message conveyed through their work.”

Syahrul Niza were joined by a panel of esteemed judges – Bibi Chew, Suridah Jalaludin, and Dato’ Parama Nathan in selecting this year’s 25 winning artworks.

The awards ceremony also celebrated inclusion in honouring Malaysian cultural heritage, with students of Kuen Cheng High School showcasing Braille books that allow the visually impaired to experience Malaysian cultural heritage through touch. Their work was commended as a creative example of how art can transcend boundaries and make culture accessible to all.

As part of the event, attendees were welcomed by a background composition of Malaysian bird calls — a prelude to “Malaysian Songbirds,” a special compilation of sounds prepared by the same students as a tribute to Malaysia’s natural and cultural diversity.

Usaha Tegas Heritage Art Competition is an annual art competition sponsored by UTSB Management Sdn Bhd, for emerging young Malaysian talents in schools especially those in universities and colleges. The five categories of competing artworks are charcoal/pencil/ink; oil/acrylic; mixed media; printmaking, and watercolour. Winners receive cash prizes, TGV movie vouchers, a trophy and a certificate of recognition.

