Start Your Skincare Routine In The Shower With Lifebuoy’s New Skin Solutions Range

In Malaysia, our skin goes through it all — blazing heat, high humidity, and rising pollution levels that take a toll on how our skin feels and functions.

From spending long hours in air-conditioned offices to running errands under the sun, our skin is constantly exposed to environmental stressors.

Some of us struggle with oiliness and clogged pores, others deal with dryness or sensitivity from overexposure to air-conditioning, and many experience a mix of both.

Our lifestyles are different, but one thing remains the same: our skin barrier is always under pressure.

Yet for most of us, care begins and ends in the shower – a simple daily ritual we often overlook, though it holds the power to reset and protect our skin.

That’s the space Lifebuoy is stepping into with its new Skin Solutions range – designed to transform the everyday shower into a moment of care and restoration.

More than just a body wash, the range goes beyond hygiene to balance, protect and nourish skin that is exposed to real-world stress every day.

We also know that Malaysians are now more aware and proactive about skin health. Every day, we’re exposed to different environments and lifestyles. That’s where the new Lifebuoy Skin Solutions range comes in. We are moving beyond hygiene and into skin health. With targeted variants designed to meet specific skin needs, this range helps Malaysians achieve visibly healthier skin in just 7 days. Director of Marketing & CSP – Beauty and Personal Care of Unilever MYSG, Farhana Mohd Nasir

Beyond Clean: The Science of Skin Health

In response to today’s skin challenges, Lifebuoy has reformulated its body wash to go beyond cleansing – introducing a breakthrough Skin Peptide Booster, dermatologically proven to strengthen and restore the skin barrier against external aggressors.

Thoughtfully developed to support skin through everyday environments and lifestyles, the improved formula also locks in moisture, keeping skin soft, smooth, and healthy long after your shower.

The Lifebuoy Skin Solutions range delivers visible skin improvement across five key needs — from sebum control, hydration and glow, to soothing sensitive skin and providing a deep cleanse.

Each variant is powered by 100% natural origin extracts, offering a gentle yet effective cleanse with enhanced sensorial texture and a long-lasting fragrance

A Solution for Every Skin Concern

Each variant in the Lifebuoy Skin Solutions lineup is crafted to meet real skin needs with targeted ingredients:

Charcoal & Mint – Controls excess oil and reduces sebum for up to 8 hours, leaving skin feeling fresh and balanced.

Sea Mineral & Salt – Purifies and instantly moisturises in just one wash for skin that feels hydrated and renewed.

Lavender & Oatmeal – Gently soothes and calms sensitive skin, providing comforting care for daily use.

Shiso & Pink Clay – Revives dull, tired skin for a healthy, natural glow in just 3 days.

Experience this new era of skin health at the Lifebuoy Skin Solutions Roadshow, happening from November 5 – 9 at Sunway Pyramid, Orange Atrium, in partnership with Guardian Malaysia.

Explore the full range, get skin-matched to the right variant for your skin needs, and discover how the journey to healthy skin truly begins in the shower.

Visitors can also walk away with a free 100ml Lifebuoy Travel Pack, instant RM5 vouchers and many more exciting freebies up for grabs.

