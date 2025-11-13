Black On Red: Michelle Yeoh Goes Malaysian At Wicked: For Good Premiere

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh channelled her Malaysian pride by wearing a fabulous black gown made by a Malaysian designer to the premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The black gown was custom made by Self-Portrait, where the founder and creative director, Han Chong is Malaysian-born. Self-Portrait is a contemporary ready-to-wear fashion brand based in London.

A graduate of Cental Saint Martins, Chong described the gown as a ‘’custom-made black velvet gown with sculptured French lace detailing.’’

On Self-Portrait’s Facebook, fans get to see some behind-the-scenes of making the stunning dress and Yeoh’s final look before stepping on the red carpet.

Yeoh also posted pictures of her in the black dress on her official Instagram while promoting the release of the movie.

Yeoh reprises her role as Madam Morrible in Wicked: For Good, the second instalment of the Wicked franchise.

Portrait of a Dress

Self-Portrait is known for creating the Azaelea dress. It caused a sensation when it was launched and helped elevate Self-Portrait’s presence in the mid-range designer market.

Public figures who have worn the dress include Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, Miranda Kerr, and Maisie Williams.

The popular design and silhouette have since been much-copied and remain a classic.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.