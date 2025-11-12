November Recharge: Unwind & Recharge At Music & Art Events Happening This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.



Get ready for an exciting weekend packed with music, art, and even a fun run! It’s the perfect chance to let loose, recharge, and head into the new week on a positive beat.

Filo & Limo Exhibition | Until 16 Nov | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Filo & Lumo are the new mascots of Filamen, a new media art community, and will be reimagined by Filamen’s interns for the exhibition. The exhibition features five artworks and an audio piece reflecting the creativity, curiosity, and collaborative spirit that define Filamen.

Pesta Groove & Gaya | 14-16 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

It’s all about embracing retro vibes this weekend at the market. Aside from doing your shopping rounds, check out live performances by homegrown artists, join in the dance jam session, and enjoy the fun workshops in store.

ACG Matsuri SE | 14-16 Nov | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Get all decked out for ACG Matsuri SE that’s taking place in Lalaport this weekend. The three days are packed with cosplay, games, live performances, autograph sessions, and more.

Quarter Reset: HEAL | 15 Nov | Carfe PJ | 7am-12pm | Ticketed event

Quarter Reset: HEAL is an immersive wellness experience combining movement, recovery, and music. Join the 5km community run, car-pull challenges, recovery plunges, and end it with a coffee rave. If you’re all in, get your tickets from Ticket Melon here.

Enchanting Cultural Festival 2025 | 15-16 Nov | KLGCC Mall | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Discover the beauty of Malaysian craftsmanship through traditional artistry, cultural performances, and creative showcases. The festival also features Telepuk, Kelingkan, and Batik heritage textiles. There will be workshops where you can experience the craft for yourself and talks as well.

2025 Stationery Lover Market: Retro Stationery | 15-16 Nov | GMBB | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Kuma Journals, Loi Design, and Journal Pages have curated a retro stationery market that’ll excite stationery lovers. The market is perfect for everyone obsessed with pens, paper, tapes, journals, stamps, lettersets, and all things analogue.

Curated by Yung Mantra | 16 Nov | Mantra Bar | 4.30pm-10pm | Ticketed event

Close the weekend with a sunset rooftop party at Mantra Bar. Curated by Yung Mantra returns with hypnotic sets that elevate South Asian percussion and folk traditions into the global dance narrative. The lineup includes San, Kirstie Maximus, and Shaun Vinda. Don’t forget to get your tickets from Ticket Melon here.

