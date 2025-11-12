Guinness Unveils Clubhouse: The Ultimate Premier League Stay To Soak Up The Matchday Magic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Guinness Malaysia, the official beer of the Premier League, has opened its doors to Guinness Clubhouse, a first-of-its-kind football-themed stay in Kuala Lumpur.

Available from now until the end of February 2026, eligible guests can book a complimentary overnight experience built around the Premier League’s biggest match nights.

Inside Guinness Clubhouse

Set across three immersive storeys, Guinness Clubhouse brings together the worlds of football and Guinness under one roof. From hardcore fans and those cheering on their favourite teams, to friends simply looking for a good night in, every corner is designed to feel like a match night worth staying in for, with football-themed activities, bold Guinness touches, and plenty of moments built to be shared.

Guests who book a night at Guinness Clubhouse can look forward to:

Catch LIVE Premier League matches on a giant projector with surround sound recreating the atmosphere of a football stadium right in the living room. Perfect for those who live for the game.

Share a bite or two from the fully stocked kitchen and pantry, featuring Guinness-infused snacks and match-night essentials, made for the ones who come for the snacks.

Settle old scores upstairs in the Play Zone with foosball, table football, and the pool table, ideal for the friendly rivals in every group.

End the night in comfort in Guinness and football-branded bedrooms that can house up to 20 guests, complete with a starter pack featuring Guinness Draught in a Can for those who want to stay on after the final whistle.

“Match nights are more than just about the beautiful game, they’re about the people, the banter, and a pint of Guinness that bring every kind of fan together,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia. “We created Guinness Clubhouse as a space for different kinds of fans to come together, whether they’re here for the football, the food, or just the company, all over a shared love for Guinness and an even better time.”

Heineken Malaysia Berhad management team representatives at the launch of Guinness Clubhouse. From L-R: Mr Jimmy Ding, Sales Director at Heineken Malaysia Berhad; Martijn van Keulen, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad; Sean O’Donnell, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad; and Mr Luke Kakol, Digital & Technology Director at Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

Catch LIVE Premier League matches on a giant projector with surround sound recreating the atmosphere of a football stadium right in the living room at Guinness Clubhouse.

End the night in comfort in Guinness and football-branded bedrooms that can house up to 20 guests at Guinness Clubhouse.

Settle old scores upstairs in the Play Zone with foosball, table football, and the pool table, ideal for the friendly rivals in every group at Guinness Clubhouse.

Share a bite or two from the fully stocked kitchen and pantry, featuring Guinness-infused snacks and match-night essentials at Guinness Clubhouse.

Every corner is designed to feel like a match night worth staying in for, with football-themed activities, bold Guinness touches, and plenty of moments built to be shared at Guinness Clubhouse.

Only a handful of weekend stays are available from now until February 2026, timed to coincide with the Premier League games of the season. Each booking is for one night only, guests can choose to stay Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights, and it is open exclusively to non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Limited nights are available. To secure the best match day nights, stay tuned to @GuinnessMY on Instagram for more information.

*Items associated with Guinness Clubhouse are subject to availability, terms and conditions, and house rules as set by the organiser, house manager, and property owner. Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.

