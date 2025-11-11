This AI Travel Tool Just Ended Spreadsheet Planning Forever — Here’s How

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all been there lah — sitting in front of our laptop with 20 tabs open, three “Best Places to Eat” blog posts, one Google Doc trying to become an itinerary, and a headache big enough to cancel the trip altogether.

In one of our latest videos, three candidates walk into a job interview from travel-planning hell. The boss fires questions like:

“Plan me a nature-loving, budget-friendly, halal-food-only holiday for 3 days!”

One candidate sweats. One panics. But the third? Chill only. Why?

Because he used Trip.Planner — the AI-powered travel genius inside Trip.com that turns chaotic planning into a fast, personalised, stress-free experience. The result? He wins the job, everyone else suddenly questions life choices, and we learn the real secret to smarter holidays.

Now here’s why Trip.Planner is basically the colleague we all wish we had:

✨ A Future-Forward Travel Concierge in Your Pocket

Trip.Planner isn’t just a tool — it’s your AI travel bestie. Tell it where you’re going, how long you’re staying, and your travel vibe (family? nature lover? culture geek? first-timer?), and it builds your itinerary automatically.

Want halal eateries near the mosque you’re visiting?

Prefer easy wheelchair-friendly access?

Doing a backpacker budget trip?

Trying to avoid “tourist trap” vibes?

Trip.Planner hears you, understands you, and plans accordingly — no begging chat groups for suggestions or scrolling TikTok at 2 am needed.

📱 Plan Anytime, Anywhere

Trip.Planner is available on both the Trip.com app and browser, and everything syncs seamlessly across all your devices — as long as you’re signed in to your account.

Whether you’re brainstorming destinations on your laptop, fine-tuning your itinerary on your phone while commuting, or checking last-minute updates at the airport, your travel plans move with you.

🧠 Real-Time, Reliable, Like-Actually-Trustable Info

No more showing up to a “must-visit” attraction only to find it… closed on Mondays.

Trip.Planner pulls verified travel data, official opening hours, realistic commute times, and even typical visit durations.

Plus, over 20 million geo-tagged points of interest globally. That means your itinerary isn’t only fun — it’s feasible.

🔄 Edit Like a Pro, No Spreadsheets Needed

Whether you want to swap attractions, reorder your day, or add that viral cafe you saw five minutes ago, Trip.Planner lets you edit easily — drag, drop, rename, delete.

There’s even a floating AI button. Stuck? Press it. Boom — suggestions appear.

And if you already booked hotels or flights with Trip.com, you can seamlessly import them straight into your plan.

👯‍♀️ Plan Together, Travel Better

Trip.Planner isn’t just smart — it’s social. Once you’ve created your itinerary, you can share it with your travel buddies so everyone stays in the loop.

Friends can track live updates, suggest changes, or even co-edit the plan in real time, making it easy to coordinate flights, split activities, or debate which cafe deserves the breakfast slot.

No more endless group chats or “wait, which hotel are we staying at again?” moments. Everyone sees the same plan, updated together.

🛫 One Platform To Plan, Book, and Flex

Flights ✈️

Hotels 🛏️

Attractions 🎡

Transport 🚆

Restaurants 🍜

Everything sits in one place — which means no switching apps, no losing notes, no “Eh where did I save that again?”

And once you’re happy, you can book right from the itinerary.

This is more than just planning — this is peace of mind disguised as technology.

🎬 Watch the Video & See Why the AI Guy Won

Between panicked Google searches and genius-level trip planning, it’s pretty clear who stands out. And yes, Trip.Planner made him look like a superstar.

So whether you’re dreaming of a city break, a family trip, or a makan-hunting adventure, let Trip.Planner do the heavy lifting — and enjoy actually looking forward to your holiday again.

✅ Try Trip.Planner Today

Start planning your next trip the smart way — with AI that understands your travel style and turns ideas into real itineraries.

Save time. Travel smarter. Be like the guy who got the job.👉 Try Trip.Planner on Trip.com now, or try it out on the Trip.com app!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.