Local Sneaker Company Celebrates 50 Years Of Malaysian Films With New Kicks, And They’re A Shoe-In!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian cinema has come a long way since the days of iconic movies like Azura and Ali Setan.

Local streaming platform Siar, which hosts a plethora of classic Malaysian films from the 1950s up to the year 2000, recently launched a campaign to celebrate five decades of nationally-made movies titled “50 Tahun Filem Nasional”.

Not only that, they partnered up with Malaysian shoe company Fung Keong Sneakers to make a special edition sneaker that gives off a nostalgic vibe on its own.

Fung Keong’s approach to classic vibes for the modern sneakerhead

Sneaker collectors went wild when Fung Keong (FK) dropped their limited edition shoe in collaboration with Siar’s campaign in late October. In just one week, they had sold half their stock and they’re still flying off the shelves today.

The sneakers, released in mustard yellow with black trim, black laces and maroon waffle soles, are reminiscent of the “old days” of cinema, when everything was in black and white with a touch of class.

But don’t be fooled, these aren’t your grandpa’s shoes. The design is closer to a modern sneaker that you see on young urbanites like skateboarders or rock band members.

Interestingly, FK Sneakers has been around a lot longer than most Malaysians would think. They were popular in the 1980s when it was made famous by the release of the film “Kembara Seniman Jalanan” in 1986 where it was prominently worn by renowned singer Datuk M. Nasir and poet-actor Pyan Habib.

M. Nasir and Pyan Habib in Kembara Seniman Jalanan. Image: Fung Keong Sneakers

Malaysian youth of the 80s took a shine to shoes made by FK Sneakers, especially those who were passionate about rock music, and the brand became an emblem of the rock era in the country.

Before going on its 35-year production hiatus, FK Sneakers were making canvas shoes in Klang back in 1939. Its factory specialised in affordable footwear for the masses and they soon became a trusted shoe brand when it came to quality and familiarity.

Siar’s national film celebration campaign

The 50 Tahun Filem Nasional campaign launched by streaming platform Siar highlights the many Malaysian-made films of yesteryear available in its catalog.

Prominent actors and film producers are featured on their social media pages, and a special documentary was released as part of the campaign where they interviewed actor and director Sabri Yunus of Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu fame.

In the interview, Sabri (in his own limited edition FK x Siar sneakers) speaks about his experience in the television and film industry, recounting unforgettable moments in his life such as the time he saw the Lido Cinema (one of the very few cinemas in Kota Bahru, Kelantan in the 80s) catch fire and burned down in front of his very eyes.

Siar also interviewed film director Nasir Jani, who directed the 1986 film Kembara Seniman Jalanan, who spoke about producer Deddy M. Borhan and director Aziz Sattar’s Keluarga Comat, one of Malaysia’s earliest film released in colour.

For a small annual or monthly subscription fee, you can watch Siar’s collection of movies at siar.my.

What are some of your favourite classic national films? Let us know in the comments!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.