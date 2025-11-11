Did You Know You Should Be Paid For Overtime Work, Instead Of Getting More Leaves?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine getting a compensatory day off for all those overtime hours, but you’re already so busy you can’t even use your annual leave. Doesn’t that sound a little unfair? Something just doesn’t add up, right?

Your gut instinct isn’t wrong.

Malaysian lawyer Amierul Ramadha (@amierulramadha) said employers are supposed to pay for overtime work. It’s a mandatory pay and cannot be compensated with leave.

If employers fail to pay up, they can face a fine of up to RM10,000 under Section 60A of the Employment Act 1955.

The reality on the ground

While the laws are in place, many people are still cheated out of their rights in some ways. Based on comments shared under Amierul’s video, some workers face unceremonious layoffs if they report similar workplace issues to the labour department.

With no access to legal aid or facing a lack of funds and time, victims fear losing their jobs and have no choice but to bite the bullet instead of fighting for their rights.

Hopefully, more people are aware of their rights as an employee and the local work culture will change for the better.

