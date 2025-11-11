Adulting 101: The #1 Smart Home Investments You’ll Thank Yourself For Later

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, you’ve finally got your dream home. Or maybe you’re upgrading your current space to match the lifestyle you’ve been manifesting.

You’ve got ideas brewing — new colours here, a comfy sofa there, maybe a big TV for those weekend movie nights. And if you’re really levelling up, the LG DUALCOOL AI Air to keep your place perfectly cool and cosy in our Malaysian heat.

Because honestly, it’s one of those purchases that just makes sense.

Smarter Cooling that Actually Gets You

The LG DUALCOOL AI Air isn’t your typical air conditioner. It’s the kind that actually thinks about your comfort.

It’s called DUALCOOL because the system runs on a DUAL Vane setup, where each vane moves independently to fine-tune airflow direction and maximise coverage.



By splitting the airflow path, the LG DUALCOOL AI Air provides better circulation and is super efficient at maintaining temperature evenly, ensuring comfort in any weather.

Powered by AI Core Technology, it studies your room’s environment and automatically adjusts airflow and cooling so everything always feels just right.

The best part? It learns your habits using AI, so your aircon knows your comfort level before you even reach for the remote.

Need a gentler breeze while you chill? The Soft Air Mode delivers smooth, indirect airflow — no more icy gusts blasting straight at your face.

When it’s time to sleep, Sleep Timer+ quietly takes over, learning your sleep patterns and adjusting the temperature through the night so you wake up rested, not shivering.

And since electricity bills are no joke these days, the LG DUALCOOL AI Air has your back. It’s touted as the #1 energy-saving air conditioner currently on the market 1 , built to help you stay cool without wasting power.

With its AI kW Manager, you can monitor your energy use, set daily or monthly targets, and track it all easily from your phone.

Oh, and if you forget to close a window (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us), the Open Window Detection feature automatically switches your aircon into Energy Saving Mode to prevent wastage.

Meanwhile, the Plasmaster Ionizer++ and PM 2.5 Filter combo helps clean the air you breathe — removing up to 99.9% of bacteria and 90% of fine dust in under five hours.

All that smart tech, quietly working in the background to keep your home cool, clean, and completely effortless.

The Real Smart Home Investment: Protection that Pays Off

Now that your home looks and feels exactly how you’ve imagined it, here’s the part no one really talks about — it’s not just about having nice things. It’s about keeping them nice, too.

Let’s be real, most people don’t think about warranties until something goes wrong. But according to consumer insights, Malaysians do feel more confident when their purchases come with clear, reliable coverage.

Because it’s not just about fixing things — it’s about knowing the brand will still have your back long after the sale is done.

But the reality is that many consumers still aren’t sure how warranties work, find the terms confusing, or don’t realise they actually have more protection than they think.

That’s where LG Malaysia’s Extended Warranty Program comes in, and why it’s easily one of the smartest home investments you can make this year.

Running from July 1 to December 31, 2025, the program offers an extra two years of coverage on all air conditioner parts, plus a 10-year compressor warranty for select LG models. That’s serious peace of mind, built right into your purchase, just waiting to be activated.

Getting Covered Is as Easy as It Sounds

Buy an eligible LG product between July 1 and December 31, 2025. Register your product online before the promotion ends via LG’s product registration page HERE

And that’s it. No endless paperwork, no fine-print surprises, just straightforward protection that your future self will absolutely thank you for.

The program covers the LG ARTCOOL, LG DUALCOOL, and the latest LG DUALCOOL AI Air — and yes, even selected LG TVs. So no matter the size or style of your home, you’re backed with complete coverage and peace of mind.

Smarter Living Starts with Smarter Protection

Your home is more than just a space, it’s a system where every appliance, every device, every upgrade is an investment in comfort, convenience, and peace of mind.

And when your appliance can think for itself and comes backed by long-term protection, that’s one less thing to stress about.

Because smart living isn’t about doing more — it’s about doing things smarter. For more info on LG Malaysia’s Extended Warranty Program, go HERE.

1The Cooling Seasonal Performance Factor (CSPF) value of 8.19 Wh/Wh for model S3-Q090A1DA is based on testing conducted by Suruhanjaya Tenaga under report number SJT161105081262025. This result is specific to the tested unit and conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on usage, installation, operating conditions and environmental factors. The CSPF value shall not be construed as a guaranteed performance level for all units.

