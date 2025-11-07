ILHAM Art Show 2025 Brings Malaysia’s Contemporary Art Scene to Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Art lovers, mark your calendars! The ILHAM Art Show is back — bigger, bolder, and bursting with creativity. Featuring twenty of Malaysia’s most exciting contemporary artists and collectives, this triennial showcase promises an explosion of ideas, colours, and perspectives that stretch across every imaginable medium — from painting and photography to textile, installation, and even film.

Among the names lighting up this year’s exhibition are Afiza AbuBakar, Ang Xia Yi, Anwar, Arikwibowo Amril, Dr Kendy Mitot x Studio 1914 x Joey Lee, Eddie Choo Wen Yi, Eiffel Chong, Emran Beams Shaqif, Gan Chin Lee, Joshua Kane Gomes, Kim Ng, Kimberley Boudville, Marcos Kueh, Ong Hieng Fuong, Roopesh Sitharan, Syarifah Nadhirah, Tiga Tawai, Umar Sharif, Wong Perng Fey, and Yvonne Tan — a dynamic mix of both emerging and established creatives.

From open call to art celebration

Launched in 2022, the ILHAM Art Show has quickly become a major platform for experimentation and innovation in Malaysia’s contemporary art landscape.

So what makes it special?

It’s ILHAM’s only open-call exhibition — meaning anyone based in Malaysia (or Malaysians abroad) can take part, regardless of age, experience, or medium. No rigid themes, no limits — just pure artistic expression.

Artists: Kendy Mitot x Studio 1914 x Joey Lee | Title: Circle Between Realms

When ILHAM opened submissions for its second edition in September 2024, more than 270 entries poured in. By March 2025, a distinguished panel of regional art experts had narrowed the field down to twenty finalists.

The selection committee included Gridthiya Gaweewong, Artistic Director of the Jim Thompson Art Centre (Bangkok); Sharmini Pereira, Chief Curator of Sri Lanka’s Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art; acclaimed Malaysian artist Wong Hoy Cheong; and Rahel Joseph, Gallery Director of ILHAM Gallery.

Each chosen artist or collective received an art production grant, empowering them to dream big and push boundaries — to create the kind of work they might never have attempted before.

Exploring the Themes That Connect Us All

Artist: Kimberley Boudville | Title: And Here We Sit

While the ILHAM Art Show doesn’t impose a theme, fascinating patterns emerge naturally. Expect works that reflect on history, question identity, explore humanity’s relationship with nature, and reimagine how we connect with family, society, and the world around us.

It’s not just about the art on display, either. To give visitors a deeper look into the creative process, ILHAM commissioned a group of writers — including Azzad Diah, Ong Kar Jin, Zikri Rahman, Ellen Lee, and Nuraishah Shafiq — to interview the artists and craft essays that respond to their works. These pieces will be featured in the ILHAM Art Show 2025 catalogue, offering fresh insights and behind-the-scenes stories.

A celebration of risk, imagination, and Malaysian talent

The ILHAM Art Show 2025 isn’t just another exhibition — it’s a vibrant reminder of how art can spark conversation, question norms, and inspire new ways of seeing the world. Whether you’re a lifelong art enthusiast or simply curious about what Malaysia’s creative community is up to, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

So gather your friends, open your mind, and get ready to experience Malaysia’s contemporary art scene at its most daring and dynamic — only at the ILHAM Art Show 2025.

For more information, head over to ILHAM Gallery’s official website.

ILHAM Gallery

Level 5, Menara ILHAM,

8, Jalan Binjai,

50450 Kuala Lumpur,

Malaysia

Opening hours

Tuesday to Saturday: 11.00 AM – 7.00 PM

Sunday: 11.00 AM – 5.00 PM

Closed on Mondays and Public Holidays

