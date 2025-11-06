Hennessy Artistry Returns To Malaysia With Its Biggest Show Yet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For over a decade, Hennessy Artistry has been the kind of event that Malaysians circle on their calendars—not just another night out, but a chance to catch world-class acts in an atmosphere where the drinks flow as smoothly as the beats.

This year, the cognac brand is transforming its annual music showcase into a full-scale festival at The Arch Galeries, a sprawling new lifestyle complex in Kuala Lumpur, which is opening its doors for the very first time on 15 November.

The lineup pairs Showtek—the Dutch brothers who’ve been making crowds lose their minds with bass-heavy bangers like “Bad” and “Booyah”—with Tyson Yoshi, the Hong Kong singer-songwriter whose emotionally raw R&B has earned him a devoted following across Asia.

The Janssen brothers have perfected the art of the festival set at stages from Tomorrowland to Ultra, while Tyson Yoshi operates in a different register entirely, crafting intimate tracks like “Christy” and the Cantonese ballad “你不會一輩子的愛上我” that sound best late at night when you’re alone with your thoughts.

It’s an east-meets-west pairing that reflects Hennessy’s long-standing belief that music, like good cognac, transcends borders.

Seeing them share the same stage will be a study in contrasts—and, if all goes well, proof that great music doesn’t need to stay in its lane.

How to Get In (and Where to Go After)

Rounding out the bill are Southeast Asian acts Dato’ Maw, Yaung, BLINK, and TChuno, ensuring the night has a distinctly regional flavour.

It’s a lineup designed to showcase what Hennessy calls “music without borders, creativity without limits”—a kind of mission statement that could easily sound hollow, but in this case, seems genuinely reflected in the booking choices.

The event itself promises to be more than just a concert.

The Arch Galeries will be outfitted with light installations, interactive digital art zones, and a Hennessy x HdPc streetwear collaboration, all designed to create what the brand describes as a “multi-sensory journey.”

There will, of course, be signature Hennessy cocktails—because what’s a music festival without something to sip on between sets?

Entry is available by purchasing a bottle of Hennessy V.S.O.P. (which includes one general admission invitation) or Hennessy X.O. (which includes two invitations) at participating outlets through November 10th.

And for those who aren’t ready to call it a night when the main event wraps, official after-parties will continue at some of KL’s top nightlife spots, including 404 Club Not Found and The Vault.

A Legacy of Sound and Spirit

“Hennessy Artistry 2025 isn’t simply about witnessing performances,” said Laura Drozdowski Lot, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Southeast Asia. “It’s truly an experience made for Music.”

It’s the kind of statement that could apply to any number of branded events, but Hennessy has earned some credibility here.

For over 250 years, the cognac house has positioned itself alongside artists and musicians, appearing in lyrics, backstage riders, and celebratory toasts.

From jazz clubs in Paris to hip-hop stages in New York, Hennessy has always understood that its product is as much about the moment as it is about what’s in the glass.

Whether this year’s festival lives up to that legacy remains to be seen.

But if nothing else, it’s a rare chance to see two very different artists—one who makes you want to dance until dawn, another who makes you want to sit quietly and feel everything—share the same stage.

Admission is for individuals 21 and over, and is restricted to non-Muslims only. And as always: drink responsibly.

READ MORE: Hennessy’s Malaysian Spectacular: A Dispatch From Kuala Lumpur’s Latest Cultural Phenomenon

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.