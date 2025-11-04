Seiko Unveils Limited Edition Prospex Alpinist, Sold Only In Asia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was in 1959 that Seiko’s first Alpinist watch was introduced to meet the needs of mountain climbers and recreational field sports enthusiasts.

From the start, it was well received and, over the ensuing decades, its reputation spread far beyond the Japanese market for which it was first intended.

Remarkably, it was the first Seiko watch ever produced with sports in mind, and it blazed a trail that led to the development of many landmark timepieces and timing devices for sports, from stopwatches to divers’ watches, in the decades that followed.

While its core character has remained unchanged, its design has evolved over time. Today, Seiko introduces its latest Prospex Alpinist timepiece.

Born from a legacy that began in 1959, this new creation pays homage to the pristine beauty of snowy mountain peaks while embracing modern innovation.

The “Alpinist” is a timepiece that thrives in every setting, from the mountains to the city, continuing to be loved by adventurers worldwide. Designed for durability and practicality, it was built to withstand extreme conditions.

As time evolved, so did its design. While retaining its signature alpine functionality, the modern Alpinist embraces a more playful spirit – perfect not only for mountaineering and trekking but also as a classic sports watch that seamlessly fits into urban lifestyles.

The new Prospex Alpinist timepiece is inspired by the pristine beauty of snowy mountain peaks, showcasing an exquisite white powder snow dial, meticulously crafted to mirror the immaculate beauty of virgin snow.

Each detail pays homage to the serene landscapes that crown the world’s most majestic peaks, inviting the wearer to embrace the natural world.

Powering this masterpiece is Caliber 6R35, complete with a date function, ensuring unwavering precision and reliability for demanding expeditions.

The dial features an elegant, minimalist design, adorned with distinctive triangular indices at the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions, and is equipped with a solar compass function enabling mountaineers to precisely determine and record their bearings.

Moreover, these indexes and hands have been made taller and shaped to hold sufficient Lumibrite for improved readability in any light condition.

The new Thong Sia Exclusive creation will be available in November 2025 at select Seiko Boutiques and retail stores in Thong Sia Exclusive areas (Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore), as a limited edition of 800.

