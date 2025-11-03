There’s A Difference Between Tree Nut & Groundnut Allergy, Why?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shop owner learned something about nut allergies after an interaction with a customer. The customer ordered a Nutella waffle online but added a note, ‘’No peanuts please, I will die :)’’

Feeling worried, the shop owner talked to the customer and found out the customer could safely consume Nutella (containing hazelnuts) but not peanut butter.

Since it was her first time encountering this situation, she posed the question to her followers and they taught her that not all nut allergies are the same.

It turns out that a person who has a nut allergy can still safely consume different nuts.

There’s also a difference between allergies to tree nuts like hazelnuts or ground nuts/legumes like peanuts. For example, someone who’s allergic to peanuts can still eat hazelnuts or cashews without issues.

Why does this happen? Some people develop allergies because their bodies can’t tolerate certain proteins found in nuts.

How does someone who has a nut allergy determine which nut they can safely eat? To find out for sure, they will have to consult with a medical professional like an allergist and go through a test to check which type of protein that they’re allergic or more sensitive to.

Nut allergies can trigger serious reactions, sometimes even leading to life-threatening anaphylaxis. To reduce risk of harm, those with nut allergy are usually very careful with the food they’re consuming and likely carry epinephrine with them in case there’s an emergency.

