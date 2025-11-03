[Photos] Where Malaysia’s Past Lives On: Inside Temple Tree’s Heritage Houses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Temple Tree Resort Langkawi features eight Malaysian heritage houses, aged 80 to 120 years, dismantled from their original locations and reassembled among coconut plantations on the island.

The pink Johor farmhouse still displays its family portrait, the Colonial House built by Arab goldsmiths preserves its Peranakan tiles, and the tin miners’ Ipoh House now serves cocktails at a bar made from 150-year-old barn doors.

Each of the 21 rooms and suites tells a distinct story—from plantation workers’ quarters to wealthy traders’ mansions—while offering modern comforts such as air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

Resort manager Irene Vairo, an Italian who relocated to Malaysia from Turin in 2014 and has remained, has elevated the property from 72nd to 16th on TripAdvisor by creating personalised experiences that honour the kampung way of life.

Guests can book floating breakfasts, private garden dinners, or simply sleep in a space that hasn’t been frozen in time, just ten minutes from Pantai Cenang beach.

Here’s a visual journey through Temple Tree Resort’s living heritage.

A tranquil pool stretches across manicured lawns at Temple Tree Resort, its still green waters reflecting the surrounding foliage.

At the entrance, the 120-year-old Ipoh House serves as a reception and home to Paloh Restaurant & Bar, named after Perak’s historical capital. The name likely references “Pa-Lo,” the Cantonese term for fishing dams once built along the Kinta River.

The Ipoh House is a beautifully restored 100-year-old structure known for its charming wooden ceiling beams and striking white windows, which create a delightful atmosphere for visitors.

A covered veranda at Ipoh House frames the tropical grounds through three Moorish arches trimmed in deep green—where reclaimed timber ceilings and a wooden table suggest someone understood that the best dining room is the one that turns lush gardens and heritage houses into your permanent view.

A crimson Datuk Kong shrine nestles beneath cascading vines at Temple Tree Resort’s namesake banyan—where gold-scripted blessings and flickering offerings prove that some properties earn their names not from marketing committees but from the spirits who got there first.

A white Malay house from the 1940s Mantin rises on bold terracotta steps beneath a canopy of green at Temple Tree Resort—where timber columns and wraparound verandas remind you that Negeri Sembilan knew how to build for the tropics long before anyone invented air conditioning or architectural pretence.

The Negeri Sembilan House features distinct coloured glass windows and an expansive front porch, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Malay community.

The refurbished Straits House is a Peranakan heritage home from Penang, featuring four en-suite bedrooms, original wooden floors, modern interiors, a private pool, and an on-site chef, accommodating up to eight guests.

Guests at the resort prove that while heritage architecture may take decades to relocate, joy requires only a running start and a pool.

The Colonial House, an original structure from Georgetown, Penang, built in the 1920s, features five spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, and elegant decor reflecting its history.

The Estate House is simpler: a long single-story building typical of plantation accommodations in early 20th-century Ipoh, with terracotta floors and thick wooden beams. Five guestrooms now occupy what workers once called home.

In Langkawi’s heat, the promise of rejuvenation came with louvered windows, colonial-era charm, and the faint suspicion that relaxation this photogenic might require more effort than advertised. Temple Tree Resort’s spa menu spans massages, skincare, and therapies designed to restore body and mind.

The Straits House reflects the architectural style and cultural heritage of the Eurasian community in Malaysia, serving as a fantastic example of heritage conservation.

The twin beds bask in Straits House’s unapologetically sunny yellow walls—a colour choice that suggests the designers understood that life’s too short for beige, and that true heritage preservation sometimes means painting over colonial restraint with the kind of optimism that makes even jet-lagged arrivals smile.

Originally built over 90 years ago, the Penang House was situated next to Gurney Drive in Penang, showcasing the intricate connection between family and heritage in its design.

The Plantation House rises white and dignified through the greenery, its dark wood shutters and deep red trim speaking to an era when “Tua Chua” meant something—back when the Cheong family understood that fortunes built on rubber and durian required architecture substantial enough to match.

Irene Vairo, the resort manager, left the mountains of Turin for Pangkor Island in 2014, briefly tried Australia, then found herself pulled back to Langkawi in 2016. She hasn’t left since.

An ornate door stands half-forgotten against weathered brick at Temple Tree Resort—the kind of place where carved wood panels meet cascading greenery, proving that sometimes the best landscaping strategy is simply knowing when to let nature have the last word.

Irene says she wants guests to experience “a true taste of Malaysian hospitality.” What she’s really offering is something rarer: a chance to inhabit the past without pretending the present doesn’t exist.

The resort cat pauses mid-patrol to assess the floating breakfast situation—a lavish spread of pastries, fruits, and tea drifting serenely across the emerald pool—and concludes, with the wisdom of one who has trained many guests before, that humans will pay extra for the privilege of eating where they cannot possibly share with her.

The Johor House glows like a lantern against the twilight, its pink facade doubled in still water—a Chinese farmhouse touched by Taiwanese sensibilities, where two-story verandas wrapped in white railings suggest that someone understood the assignment was “gracious living in the tropics,” and where guests in Johor 2 inherit not just the upper suite but the family’s original sunset-watching spot.

A praying mantis perched on a guest’s hand at Temple Tree Resort—proof that the wildlife here considers you just another branch to land on.

The resort cats at Temple Tree have perfected the art of being exactly where you want to pet them, which is to say they’ve trained the guests well.

When the sun sets at Temple Tree Resort, the ancient banyan tree transforms into something out of a fairytale—its sprawling branches illuminated in warm amber and crimson hues, creating an enchanted gathering space beneath its canopy.

Among the many dishes at Paloh Restaurant and Bar, a bonito-crowned salmon fillet and 200g of charred Australian tenderloin hold court—where creamy mash meets baked potatoes, corn glistens, and brown sauce knows its place beside vegetables.

A tabby kitten explores Temple Tree’s lawn with wide-eyed wonder, proving that even heritage resorts need at least one resident whose entire job is “be adorable and occasionally ambush shoelaces.”

Temple Tree’s garden terrace glows under the deep blue canvas of twilight—where string lights drape like constellations, diners settle into their evening rituals, and tropical plants frame a scene that knows the difference between lighting a space and creating an atmosphere.

Temple Tree’s illuminated pool mirrors the night sky while folded umbrellas wait like sleeping sentries, and uplighting turns a single tree into the evening’s quiet showstopper.

The resort as seen from the air. It sits 10 minutes from Pantai Cenang – a vibrant and popular beach destination in Langkawi – and a 10-minute walk from a fisherman’s village.

A Batik Air flight descends past the jagged silhouette of Gunung Mat Cincang—Langkawi’s ancient geological sentinel—reminding arriving guests that while the island may feel like the edge of the world, it’s actually just a short hop from Kuala Lumpur, which means one can be trapped in a conference room on Monday and watching planes thread between limestone peaks by Tuesday, assuming one’s priorities are finally in order.

READ MORE: [Photos] Set Sail Through History: Langkawi’s Ancient Geopark Made Easy By Boat

READ MORE: Kelantan Artist Finds Home Teaching Batik In Langkawi

This trip was part of the Temple Tree Langkawi—A Gallery of Malaysian Heritage Houses Media Familiarisation Trip, which showcased Malaysia as a sustainable and culturally rich destination that perfectly balances nature preservation with cultural heritage. All images were captured mainly using the Sony A1 II, Sony ZV-E1 and Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM II, 50mm F1.2 GM and 14mm F/1.8 GM lenses.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.