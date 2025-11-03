My First Time In Central Asia: Falling In Love With Uzbekistan’s Charm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

I’ve never been to Central Asia before, so hopping on AirAsia X’s inaugural flight to Tashkent, Uzbekistan felt like the start of a whole new adventure.

The flight to Tashkent took about 7 hours and along the way we got to admire the view of the rugged mountains of Kabul in Afghanistan.

The rugged mountains of Afghanistan. Off on an adventure! Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

What’s there to see or do in Tashkent?

Tashkent reminds me a bit of Kuala Lumpur. After all, it’s the capital and largest city of Uzbekistan with a population of more than 3 million people as of April 2024. To put that in perspective, that’s nearly a million more than Kuala Lumpur’s estimated urban population of about 2.1 million in the same year.

Locals will tell you not to miss the Amirsoy Mountain Resort, a stunning state-of-the-art ski destination nestled in the Tian Shan mountains. Whether it’s winter or summer, the resort offers breathtaking views and plenty of outdoor adventures to keep you busy all year round.

To get there, you’ll need to travel by car before riding the cable car to the peak of the mountain to enjoy the stunning views.

As we rode up in the cable car, we watched mountain bikers speeding down the trails below; providing a thrilling sight against the backdrop of rugged slopes. Just when we thought the view couldn’t get any better, we spotted horse riders in the distance, trotting toward the setting sun.

Going up Amirsoy in the cable car. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Midpoint at Amirsoy, where there are restaurants and other facilities. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Surrounded by mountains. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Scenic views at the peak. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

When we finally reached the peak, we were rewarded with a breathtaking 360 degrees view of endless mountains surrounding us in every direction. Visitors get to dine al fresco or inside the restaurant up there. There are plenty of photo taking opportunities all around the peak, just make sure to watch your step and mind the warning signs regarding wildlife.

If you’re already journeying up the mountains, you’ll likely pass by Lake Charvak first. The stunning turquoise lake is a water reservoir in Bo’stonliq District in the northern part of Tashkent Region.

Charvak Lake. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

View from the lookout point. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Paragliding above Charvak Lake while families and tourists admire the view from the lookout point. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Many travellers make a stop at the lookout point to soak in the magnificent view and feel the cool mountain breeze. Families can be seen strolling around, picnicking, or grabbing a bite at the nearby restaurant. For thrill-seekers, paragliding offers an unbeatable rush, while others take to the lake for a fun day of boating or jet skiing.

The mountain is also known for its beekeeping so we stopped by a cosy honey stall to try some wild honeys. The beekeeper and shop owner kept things fun and had us trying five types of honey, each with its unique flavours and health benefits.

Pouring wild honey into a jar. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

One thing that really amazed me about Tashkent is how beautifully the city has preserved its centuries-old buildings despite experiencing a big quake in 1966 which required the city to majorly rebuild from the ground up. They’ve managed to keep history alive while everything around them continues to evolve.

This can be seen with the architectural marvel, the Khazrati Imam Complex, serving as the religious heart of Tashkent. The complex is comprised of well-restored mosques, madrasahs, museums, and other pilgrimage sights.

Doorway at the Khazrati Imam Complex, fruits sold at Chorsu Bazaar. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

To further immerse yourself in the local culture, drop by Chorsu Bazaar, the largest traditional bazaar located in the center of old town of Tashkent.

The bazaar is easily identifiable by its low blue-coloured dome building. It’s split into two levels: the ground floor is where all the meats are sold while the first floor is where all the dry foods like nuts and snacks are.

The bazaar sells almost anything from delicious local snacks and treats to souvenirs like magnets, charms, beautiful ceramic wares, and more.

However, I’d suggest holding off the shopping first if you’re planning to head to Samarkand.

Dried fruits and nuts galore at Chorsu Bazaar. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

View of Chorsu Bazaar from the first floor. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The adventure truly starts in Samarkand

Samarkand is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia and a crown jewel of the Silk Road. If you’re drawn to history and culture, Samarkand checks all the boxes.

To get to Samarkand, we hopped on a high-speed train, the Afrosiyob, from the Tashkent Railway Station.

Boarding the Afrosiyob. Ample leg space and comfortable seats. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The high-speed train ride to Samarkand was enjoyable. The comfy and spacious seats made the two-hour journey fly by. There’s also a restaurant bar on board for those who are feeling peckish.

Despite having the restaurant on board, each passenger received a little “meal pack” filled with snacks like bread or purée pouches, chocolates, and instant coffee. During the train ride, I took the chance to unwind and catch up on some reading. The warm cup of tea or coffee served along the way made it even more enjoyable.

If Tashkent feels like a bustling city, Samarkand seemed livelier and yet it still has a laid-back vibe to it.

The most popular spot is none other than Registan Square. During the Timurid Empire (1370-1507), it served as a public square where people gathered to hear royal proclamations. It was also a place of public executions then.

A woman wearing the Uzbek ikat posing at Registan Square. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The old classrooms with low doors have been transformed into shops at Registan Square. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Registan Square is framed by three madrasahs. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The intricate detail in design extends everywhere. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Today, travellers can marvel at the stunning architecture and admire the intricate details that went into its design. The rooms of the madrasahs have been converted into cosy shops selling local souvenirs like soft camel wool scarf, handcrafted magnets, camel soft toys, the traditional Uzbek ikat dress, and more at good prices.

At night, Registan Square comes alive with a dazzling light show that brings the city’s history to life. The light show is a mesmerizing blend of colour, music, and storytelling you won’t want to miss.

Light show at Registan Square at night. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

To truly appreciate Uzbekistan’s culture, you’ve got to dive into its history and get to know the remarkable figures who shaped it.

At the Gur-e-Amir mausoleum, we got to learn more about the popular ruler Amir Temur, also known as Tamerlane the Great, who united a large portion of Asia and creating a powerful empire through military might and administrative skill.

Gur-e-Amir means Tomb of the King in Persian and as such, the mausoleum serves as the final resting place for Amir Temur, his two sons, two grandsons, and his spiritual teacher, Sayyid Baraka.

Exterior and interior of Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The mausoluem is intricately decorated with amazing architectural details on its high chambers, walls, and tiles. Some locals still pray at Amir Temur’s grave out of veneration and belief in the sacred place.

The architectural marvel continues at the Bibi Khanum Mosque, named after Amer Timur’s wife/chief consort who’s also a direct descendant of Genghis Khan.

At the Bibi Khanum Mosque, visitors get to see a replica of the giant Quran stand crafted from ornate marble blocks.

Bibi Khanum Mosque and the giant Quran stand. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

One of the pillars that remain standing in Bibi Khanum Mosque after the great earthquake. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Right beside the mosque is the Siyob farmers market where you can shop for tasty nuts and snacks in bulk. I got a kilo of macadamias for about RM69/200,000 som.

If you’re still captivated by Uzbekistan’s intricate tilework, wait until you see the Shah-i-Zinda necropolis. This breathtaking site is a masterpiece of 14th-century craftsmanship, with every surface covered in vibrant, detailed tiles. The structures were designed not only to honour the dead but to elevate the living.

Shah-i-Zinda necropolis. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Cats outside the necropolis. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

A city perfect for families and kids

One of Uzbekistan’s biggest tourism projects is the creation of the Eternal City, an 11-hectare ethno-park designed by Uzbek artist Bobur Ismoilov. Think of it as a Disneyland without the rides, but it’s far from boring. The city within a city is a vibrant showcase of Uzbekistan’s history, culture, and artistry all in one place.

There are various activities at the Eternal City for a fun day out such as crafting, woodworking, pottery, and even blacksmithing workshops. Guests can enjoy watching cultural performances at the amphitheatre as well.

Eternal City Samarkand. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

A master embroiderer showing her works. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Keeping Bukhara’s blacksmithing tradition alive and well. Interested guests can join blacksmithing workshops at the Eternal City. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Looking at the stars

For astronomy nerds, the Ulug Beg Observatory in Samarkand is a must-visit. The observatory was built in the 1420s by Timurid astronomer, Ulugh Beg.

While the original observatory is mostly gone, guests can still see the remaining structures, especially the deep trench that was part of a large sextant. It was amazing to see how Ulugh Beg was so advanced in mathematics and astronomy without the equipment we have today.

Statue of astronomer-king Ulugh Beg, Amir Timur’s grandson, at the entrance of the observatory. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

What’s left of the sextant. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Exploring the myths, legends, & a sacred place

Khoja Doniyor is also known as Saint Daniel, a significant religious figure in Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. His final resting place, the Khoja Doniyor Mausoleum, is nestled in a serene hilltop with trees. The spring nearby is said to have healing properties.

The mausoleum contains an unusually long, 18-meter tomb. According to legends, this is because the buried relics (believed to be the prophet’s arm) continued to grow after being brought to Samarkand. It’s believed that Amir Timur brought the remains of Khoja Doniyor to the city believing it would bring prosperity and protection to the capital.

The 600-year-old pistachio tree at Khoja Doniyor Mausoleum and the building where visitors get to drink the spring water said to have healing properties. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Across the tomb lies a 600-year-old pistachio tree that’s considered sacred to locals. This is because the tree dried up for many years but remarkably bloomed in 1997 after Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow and All Russia visited the tomb and blessed the tree.

What’s there to eat in Tashkent and Samarkand?

I feel that most of Uzbekistan’s national food will suit the Malaysian palate. I enjoyed eating the soupy dishes like the mastava, gu’ja, shurpa, and shi (traditional Russian green soup).

The mastava is like having a liquid version of pilaf/plov and the soup tastes like minestrone. I could taste the bone broth and there are potato chunks, capsicum, pumpkin, and beef pieces.

Clockwise from top right: Gu’ja, shurpa, shi, mastava. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Meanwhile, the gu’ja contains barley grains and carrot bits. Together, it tastes creamy but light and the meat pieces completes the meal. Another hearty meat and vegetable soup is the shurpa.

Shi is a soupy dish with beef balls and quail eggs that’s topped with smetana (sour cream). The vegetables used gives a seaweed-like umami taste.

If you love noodles, you’ll love the lagman. Lagman is like having beef noodles and it tastes like mee kuah. It’s a light dish yet filling, perfect for sharing if you’re not feeling that hungry.

Clockwise from top right: Mantas, salad, fish slices, lagman. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Pilaf/plov and beef skewers. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Of course, the pilaf/plov is a must try. The aromatic rice is packed with meat (either lamb or beef), carrots, and onions. We had ours at Oshqand Restaurant which is also popular with the locals.

Uzbekistan is also known for their breads, especially the flatbread known as non. It’s easily identifiable by its round shape with an indented center. It’s best eaten while it’s still hot with any dish like soups, stews, plov, salads, and sweet green tea.

Clockwise from top right: horse meat pizza (horse meat tastes buttery!), meat platter, lamb dumplings, and the Uzbek non bread. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

If you’re keen to explore and experience Uzbekistan for yourself, AirAsia X (AAX) has thrice-weekly flights with competitive fares from RM799* all-in one-way.

Roaming and internet connectivity

Before flying off on an adventure, please check if your mobile line has roaming in Uzbekistan. I took it for granted and did not check so I went on an involuntary tech detox at the same time. 😀

There are no free WiFi in their public areas, including the Afrosiyob, and sometimes it requires payment although it’s labelled ”free WiFi.”

