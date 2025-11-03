DVR3N Releases Heartfelt EP “Songs For My Father’’ In Memory of His Late Dad

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian musician DVR3N (Darren Teh), lead singer of pop-punk band An Honest Mistake) unveils his most personal project to date: a 5-track instrumental EP titled Songs For My Father, dedicated to his late father on the first anniversary of his passing.

The EP was born out of grief, love, and reflection. “Throughout the writing process, all I could think of was him,” says Darren. “The love, the sacrifice, the commitment to family—everything he instilled in us as men. I couldn’t put it into words, so I let the music flow from the heart.”

Each track captures fragments of memory, family stories, and private moments that defined their bond. The centerpiece of the EP is IGUESSTHISISHOWHEAVENSOUNDSLIKE, a deeply emotional piece built around actual voice notes from his father, recorded while he was in hospital. “As I pieced the voice notes together, I just started crying,” Darren shares. “Hearing his voice again felt like he was still here. Every time I listen to the track, I feel like he’s telling me that everything is fine, that everything is ‘all good’, wherever he may be now.”

Through ambient textures and soaring melodies, Songs For My Father immortalizes a father’s love and a son’s tribute, offering listeners a chance to reflect on family, memory, and the healing power of music.

Songs For My Father is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Spotify | Instagram

