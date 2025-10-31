REN Wellness Retreat Launches Southeast Asia’s Leading Traditional & Complementary Medicine Facility In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

They say health is wealth, and REN Wellness Retreat in Subang Jaya is redefining that belief. This next-generation health destination bridges the best of Traditional and Contemporary Medicine (T&CM) with modern healthcare to create a truly holistic experience.

Developed under IJM Land’s wellness roadmap, REN Wellness Retreat offers a 360 degrees wellness ecosystem, designed to promote better living and lifelong wellness.

REN Wellness Retreat had a soft launch this Wednesday with an official ribbon-cutting and signing ceremony graced by Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

From left to right: Datuk Tony Ling Thou Lung, CEO of IJM Land Berhad; Tan Ting Min, Independent Non-Executive Director of IJM Corporation Berhad; Datuk Lee Teck Yuen, Chairman of IJM Land Berhad; Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Dato’ Lee Chun Fai, Group CEO and Managing Director of IJM Corporation Berhad; Professor Liu Cunzhi, Vice President of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM); Dato’ Edward Chong Sin Kiat, Group Chief Financial Officer of IJM Corporation Berhad.

Tiong chatting with Dr Teo Chiah Shean, Head of Healthcare & Wellness at REN Wellness Retreat.

Distinguished guests included Datuk Lee Teck Yuen, Chairman of IJM Land Berhad; Dato’ Lee Chun Fai, Group CEO and Managing Director of IJM Corporation Berhad; Ms.Tan Ting Min, Independent Non-Executive Director of IJM Corporation Berhad; Ms Fatimah binti Merican, Independent Non-Executive Director of IJM Corporation Berhad; Dato’ Edward Chong Sin Kiat, Group Chief Financial Officer of IJM Corporation Berhad; Datuk Tony Ling Thou Lung, CEO of IJM Land Berhad and Professor Liu Cunzhi, Vice President of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM).

In his speech, Tiong shared that there’s a huge demand for wellness resorts from travellers abroad, adding that this helps expand the country’s health tourism sector.

What sets REN Wellness Retreat apart and what do they offer?

A key highlight of the launch was the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between REN Wellness Retreat and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM).

This strategic partnership fosters academic collaboration, professional training, and research development. This positions REN Wellness Retreat as a regional hub for excellence in Traditional and Complementary Medicine.

Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Signing Ceremony between REN Wellness Retreat and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM).

The MoU signing was witnessed by Datuk Lee Teck Yuen, Chairman of IJM Land Berhad and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

REN Wellness Retreat’s T&CM Centre marks the convergence of ancient wisdom and modern science. Our collaboration with BUCM brings authenticity, research depth, and international credibility to Malaysia’s wellness landscape. As part of the nation’s vision to lead in medical and wellness tourism, REN Wellness Retreat stands as a trusted destination where tradition, innovation, and holistic care unite. Datuk Tony Ling Thou Lung, Chief Executive Officer of IJM Land Berhad.

REN Wellness Retreat redefines holistic care through a fully integrated approach that brings prevention, treatment, and long-term health management together under one roof.

Guided by the 9 Body Constitution Profiling System, each guest receives personalised care designed to meet their unique health needs. This model promotes complete wellbeing by balancing body, mind, and spirit while positioning Malaysia as a leader in integrated healthcare across the region.

Herbs storage and prep room Herbs packaged on site

Remedy Garden with products and remedies arranged according following the 9 Body Constitution Profiling System.

Paediatric corner

AI health tool Tongue diagnostic tool

One of the many treatment rooms at REN Wellness Centre. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Here are some services offered by REN Wellness Retreat:

Traditional & Chinese Medicine

Nursing care centre

Rehabilitation centre

Psychology & Counselling Centre

Health & fitness facilities

REN Resort

Culinary nourishment establishments

In simplest terms, REN Wellness Retreat offers a one-stop centre perfect for health retreats, recovery, health maintenance as well as confinement care using T&CM philosophy.

At every stage of the journey, REN Wellness Retreat embodies personalisation, expertise, and lasting wellbeing. Whether for recovery, rejuvenation, or reconnection, each visit provides a restorative experience that soothes, strengthens, and transforms.

Entrance Lobby and reception area.

Strategically located beside Subang Ria Lake and within walking distance of Subang Jaya Medical Centre, REN Wellness Retreat combines a serene lakeside setting with exceptional urban connectivity. Its proximity to major shopping malls, expressways, and transport links ensures convenient access for both local and international visitors – while maintaining the tranquillity of a true wellness sanctuary.

REN Wellness Retreat’s tranquil environment is balanced with an atmosphere of refined exclusivity. The exterior combines contemporary architecture with understated materials, where soft grey stone and warm timber panels complement the surrounding landscape. Inside, a soothing palette of greys and browns is paired with gentle textures, natural elements, and warm lighting to create an ambience of calm and mindful ease. Subtle features and spacious compositions enhance the sense of serenity, while every detail conveys comfort, care, and quiet sophistication – embodying REN Wellness Retreat’s dedication to holistic wellbeing and a truly uplifting experience.

Rendering visuals of REN Wellness Retreat

Rendering visuals of REN Wellness Retreat

When is it open?

REN Wellness Retreat’s T&CM Centre will officially commence operations in January 2026, marking the first phase of REN’s integrated wellness offerings.

For more information about its services and products, visit REN Wellness Retreat’s official website here.

REN Wellness Retreat

Address: No. 9, Jalan SS12/1, SS12, 47500, Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia (It’s where Holiday Villa Hotel Subang used to be)

Opening hours:

Tuesdays to Saturdays: 9am-6pm

Closed on Sunday, Monday, and Public Holidays

Contact number: +603 – 5633 8788

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

